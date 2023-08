© Alex Brandon | AP



Trump was ordered not to discuss facts with witnesses, but this could be difficult

Former President Donald Trump entered a not-guilty plea to Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who set the date for his next hearing as Aug. 28.Trump is a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination . The first GOP debate in the 2024 presidential race is Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.The courthouse where the arraignment took place is just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol where, on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of the then-president's supporters broke through police barricades and forced members of Congress to flee for their safety.The mob, made up of people who believed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was rigged through widespread election fraud, temporarily blocked Congress from confirming President Joe Biden 's victory over Trump.As the chaos played out, Trump and his co-conspirators "exploited the disruption" by pushing lawmakers to delay the certification, the indictment alleges.It's a restriction that could prove especially difficult for Trump.As Trump boarded his plane back to New Jersey, he was accompanied by his valet, Walt Nauta, himself a defendant in another federal criminal case pending against the former president in Florida. There, Trump is accused of retaining classified national security records after he left office.Trump also has a strong tendency to spout off about the trio of criminal cases he faces on Truth Social, his social media site that he has embraced after being banned by Twitter in early 2021.Federal prosecutors in a prior criminal case against Trump's friend Roger Stone asked a judge to ratchet up a gag order in that case after Stone posted an Instagram photo of the judge next to a rifle scope's crosshairs.