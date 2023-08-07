Puppet Masters
Former President Trump released on bond under strict rules after not-guilty plea to election conspiracy charges
CNBC
Fri, 04 Aug 2023 09:37 UTC
Former President Donald Trump was arraigned Thursday at the E. Barrett Prettyman courthouse in Washington, D.C., on criminal charges stemming from his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump entered a not-guilty plea to Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya, who set the date for his next hearing as Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. before Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Trump is a leading candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The first GOP debate in the 2024 presidential race is Aug. 23 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Trump has already pleaded not guilty in two other criminal cases. He was last arraigned in June on federal charges stemming from his retention of classified records after he left office in 2021.
The courthouse where the arraignment took place is just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol where, on Jan. 6, 2021, a violent mob of the then-president's supporters broke through police barricades and forced members of Congress to flee for their safety.
The mob, made up of people who believed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was rigged through widespread election fraud, temporarily blocked Congress from confirming President Joe Biden's victory over Trump.
As the chaos played out, Trump and his co-conspirators "exploited the disruption" by pushing lawmakers to delay the certification, the indictment alleges.
Trump was ordered not to discuss facts with witnesses, but this could be difficult
Trump — who loves talking to people both in person and on social media — got a clear warning at his arraignment against talking too much to people who might be witnesses in the election conspiracy case he now faces.
It's a restriction that could prove especially difficult for Trump.
Several of the people who worked in the Trump White House in its final months, the period during which prosecutors allege that Trump illegally sought to overturn the election results, still work for him.
As Trump boarded his plane back to New Jersey, he was accompanied by his valet, Walt Nauta, himself a defendant in another federal criminal case pending against the former president in Florida. There, Trump is accused of retaining classified national security records after he left office.
The federal judge there told Trump not to talk to Nauta directly about the case. But the men routinely spend hours together, sometimes alone.
Trump also has a strong tendency to spout off about the trio of criminal cases he faces on Truth Social, his social media site that he has embraced after being banned by Twitter in early 2021.
Federal prosecutors in a prior criminal case against Trump's friend Roger Stone asked a judge to ratchet up a gag order in that case after Stone posted an Instagram photo of the judge next to a rifle scope's crosshairs.
