Villagers from the Ikitu tribe, who live in the Alto Nanay district of Peru, begged the military and government officials for help in August. They claimed a seven-foot tall green alien was hunting and attacking members of their community. The "aliens" were masked and caught on video chasing children and others around the area, according to La República.
The prosecutor investigating the case, Carlos Castro Quintanilla, has reportedly indicated the "aliens" are actually illegal miners from Brazil and Colombia, the outlet stated. The miners were reportedly brought to the area by organized crime syndicates to help with the illegal extraction of gold.
Illegal mining in Peru is believed to pollute many natural water sources and has been linked to the deaths of both people and animals, according to the outlet.
These illegal immigrants were using high-tech equipment, like jetpacks, to attack and scare the local residents, per La República. One resident reportedly saw one of the "aliens" descend from the air in an attempt to kidnap a minor, a story the prosecutor says is now verified given his findings.
