Commenting to Liberation Times, UAP whistleblower and former senior intelligence officer, David Grusch, who last week testified under oath at a Congressional Hearing, said:
"I personally briefed the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence's staff director at the time, its General Counsels, and Congressman Turner's personal staffer.The absence of any meaningful follow-up by Representative Turner, particularly considering the gravity of Grusch's allegations involving covert programs with non-human materials with zero Congressional oversight, raises considerable concerns about the Representative's approach to this crucial matter.
"Congressman Turner has not followed up with me, and based on his public statements, it appears he has not asked for a briefing on my testimony or has failed to ask the Intelligence Community's Inspector General for more information."
The allegations made under oath, were deemed "credible and urgent" by the Intelligence Community's Inspector General, adding further weight to the need for proper investigation and accountability.
Despite a failure to follow up and investigate such claims, in a recent interview on Fox News, Representative Turner dismissively referred to whistleblower testimony, including that given by Grusch under oath at last week's Congressional UAP Hearing:
"I always love it when you have somebody who comes forward and testifies about things that they don't know anything about. I mean, the most striking aspect of all of the testimony was repeatedly over and over again the whistleblowers had to say, 'actually I don't have any knowledge of this, somebody else told me that.'
"I mean really, this would take thousands and thousands of people for such an unbelievable cover-up to be occurring. And for people to speak with such confidence over something that they do not know is something certainly everybody needs to be concerned about."
Comment: It sounds like Turner is one of them. And the irony of the last bolded statement is palpable.
Representative Turner's assessment fails to even reflect Grusch's testimony, where he implied having first-hand knowledge but was unable to provide further information unless shared in a secure location with Congressional members possessing the appropriate clearances.
Additionally, it fails to account for other whistleblowers directly involved in such programs, who have now lodged complaints with the Intelligence Community's Inspector General.
Comment: Not just that. Several have already testified over the past two years directly to the same Senate committees briefed by Grusch.
The representative for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has previously been deemed as a politician 'too invested in defense contractors' and as someone who represents 'the unhealthy intersection between Congress and the defense sector'.
Given Representative Turner's serious responsibility as acting Chair on the House Intelligence Committee, his baffling and blasé approach to such serious allegations, which may undermine the very principles of American democracy, is understood to have raised concerns among other Congressional colleagues.
Liberation Times has contacted Representative Turner's office for comment regarding his stance on UAP, but to date, no response has been given.