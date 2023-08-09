High Strangeness
Terrified Peruvian villagers claim they are under attack from 7ft-tall 'aliens' dubbed 'Face Peelers' as they plead with authorities to send backup
Daily Mail
Tue, 08 Aug 2023 11:33 UTC
Members of the Ikitu tribe from the San Antonio native community have reported mysterious figures in dark-coloured hoods attacking the villagers, who live in the rural district of Alto Nanay, north east of Lima, Peru.
After one such 'attack', a 15-year-old girl had to be taken to hospital.
According to the community leader, Jairo Reátegui Dávila, the teenager narrowly escaped but 'as a result of the struggle they cut part of her neck.'
Now, according to local media, members of the community are conducting night patrols to protect women, children and the more vulnerable villagers, and have called on the authorities to send in the military.
Some community members said they can't sleep because they are in fear.
Locals described the 'extraterrestrials' as having large heads and yellowish eyes, and said the mysterious figures are immune to their hunting weapons.
They claim they have attacked them every night for nearly a month since July 11.
Latina Noticias, a Peruvian news outlet, quoted Dávila as saying he had come face-to-face with one of the so-called aliens.
'We have met almost face to face. His face is hardly visible. I have seen his whole body floating at a height of one meter,' he said, suggesting the being was hovering.
The group have now requested a military presence from the authorities, however it reportedly takes a 10-hour river trip to reach the community from Iquitos City.
'We need support for our community. The children do not sleep and the mothers stay up all night,' Dávila said. 'They appear to be armoured. I shot one of them twice and he wasn't injured, he rose and disappeared.
'We're very frightened about what's happening here in our community.'
He added: 'Their shoes are round-shaped, which they use to float... Their heads are long, they wear a mask and their eyes are yellowish. They are experts at escaping.'
According to reports, the police reached the remote area on board a speeder vessel and toured the village perimeter, including the area where the teenager was allegedly attacked.
It is unclear if the authorities found anything to corroborate the villagers' claims and if the government intends to deploy military personnel to the area for a sustained period of time to protect the villagers from the mysterious threat.
According to a 2017 national census, there are around 1,350 people who identify as being a member of the Ikitu community.
Latest News
- URGENT: Italian researchers find Covid vaccine myocarditis relapses in teenage boys following apparently complete initial recovery
- Unusual waterspout spotted off Italy's coast on August 7
- Huge explosion destroys optics factory northeast of Moscow, 45 injured
- A blue whale washes up on a beach in Chile
- World's largest study shows the more you walk, the lower your risk of death, even if you walk fewer than 5,000 steps
- Erdogan says grain deal revival depends on 'West keeping its promises'
- Woman bitten by shark at Rockaway Beach, New York suffers gruesome leg injury in 'extremely rare' attack not seen since 1953
- Workers at UK munitions plant that supplies missiles to Ukraine to strike over pay
- Terrified Peruvian villagers claim they are under attack from 7ft-tall 'aliens' dubbed 'Face Peelers' as they plead with authorities to send backup
- Portland jury finds Antifa militants NOT LIABLE in Andy Ngo attack, defense attorney declares 'I AM ANTIFA'
- Smoking-gun evidence for modified gravity at low acceleration from Gaia observations of wide binary stars
- Bone discovered in cave in France could indicate the presence of a previously unknown lineage of Homo sapiens
- Oakland activist says homelessness has 'exploded', making it the 'land of milk and fentanyl'
- US response to Russia-China naval patrol exposes glaring hypocrisy
- Hunter Biden's longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, visited the Obama WH, VP residence more than previously known
- Anthony Fauci's Deceptions
- Andrey Sushentsov: The West really believes Russia is on the verge of 'collapse.' This explains a lot of bad policy
- Kiev covering up illegal organ trade - Moscow
- Normies Awake!
- FBI agent Elvis Chan made 'false statements' when pressed to disclose involvement in suppression of Hunter laptop: Jim Jordan
- Erdogan says grain deal revival depends on 'West keeping its promises'
- US response to Russia-China naval patrol exposes glaring hypocrisy
- Hunter Biden's longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, visited the Obama WH, VP residence more than previously known
- Anthony Fauci's Deceptions
- Andrey Sushentsov: The West really believes Russia is on the verge of 'collapse.' This explains a lot of bad policy
- Kiev covering up illegal organ trade - Moscow
- Normies Awake!
- FBI agent Elvis Chan made 'false statements' when pressed to disclose involvement in suppression of Hunter laptop: Jim Jordan
- US suspends foreign aid to Niger as West Africa bloc prepares military intervention
- Niger rejects rules-based order
- Ukrainian counteroffensive 'highly unlikely' to succeed, US officials tell CNN
- Disgraced FBI official who probed Trump-Russia ties set to plead guilty to illegally working for Russian oligarch
- Best of the Web: Ukraine is world leader in organ transplants - Russia's Foreign Ministry
- Bankers rule the economic world via debt
- Mitch McConnell drowned out by chants of 'RETIRE!' during speech
- Best of the Web: War with Poland?
- Ukraine fights narrative battle as counteroffensive stalls - NBC
- Biden energy secretary torched after Fox News Digital reveals secret talks with top CCP official
- Zelensky fears peace pressure from West - NYT
- Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan jailed for three years
- Huge explosion destroys optics factory northeast of Moscow, 45 injured
- Workers at UK munitions plant that supplies missiles to Ukraine to strike over pay
- Portland jury finds Antifa militants NOT LIABLE in Andy Ngo attack, defense attorney declares 'I AM ANTIFA'
- Oakland activist says homelessness has 'exploded', making it the 'land of milk and fentanyl'
- Secret UK lab is making new Covid variants and working on a vaccine for 'Disease X' to "stop next pandemic in its tracks"
- Why is America's woke left' silent over blockbuster child sex-trafficking film?
- Programming complete: One-third of Britons don't know trans women are biologically male - survey
- Woke backlash fallout continues: Anheuser-Busch now being forced to sell off craft beer brands
- Covid vaccine makers' stocks crash as sales drop off a cliff
- NORWAY: Male student changes "gender" to gain admission to esteemed NTNU program which prioritized female applicants
- Russian soldiers 'not human' says Kiev's transgender military spokesperson
- Ohio sees massive voter turnout on GOP ballot question to protect state constitution from liberal activists
- 'Alarming' rise in kidnapping of Haiti children, women: UNICEF
- Major US meat processor Tyson to shut 6 plants as market volatility takes its toll on food supply chain
- Crime is unlike anything Canada's seen, and it's getting worse
- 'Global pedophile ring' busted: 100 arrests, 13 children rescued, 2 FBI agents killed
- Singer Ne-Yo got canceled for saying men are men and women are women, his publicist apologized on his behalf, now Ne-Yo is taking back the apology
- Why Biden's plan to arm tankers in the Persian gulf is a bad idea
- Banks have closed a million accounts in just four years, with rate of closures accelerating
- The US can no longer use its $110 million drone base in Niger
- Bone discovered in cave in France could indicate the presence of a previously unknown lineage of Homo sapiens
- Missing 'body' of ice age animal carving finally found — but nobody knows what the animal is
- Precious Roman gem engraved with mythological figure discovered in Italian lagoon
- Kinship among European settlers, African slaves, at Delaware site revealed in DNA study
- SOTT Focus: The Cosmic Context of Greek Philosophy, Part Three
- Remains found in China may belong to third human lineage, traits suggest modern human features date back 300,000 years
- Ice Age cave entrance found in Germany
- Exquisite, 7,000 year old necklace found in child's grave in Jordan reveals complexity of its neolithic culture
- Shift in East-Central Europe Bronze Age population revealed in DNA study
- 10,000 year old skeleton in São Paulo found to have Amerindian DNA like Indigenous people living there today
- Very rare medieval pocket sundial discovered in Germany
- Bronze Age arrowhead found in Switzerland made from meteorite that landed 1,000 km away
- 'Heart shaped' cranial deformation discovered on La Ferrería skulls from the 8th century in Mexico
- Servants of Machu Picchu elite were from diverse backgrounds, new genome study reveals
- Thracian horseman tablet discovered in Bulgaria
- European Neolithic family trees provide unprecedented insights into community behavior
- Mystery of 2,000-year-old warrior's grave on the Isles of Scilly finally solved
- Medieval Poland was hit by extreme floods 166 times, study finds
- Rare clay figurine found in Lazio dating back 7000 years
- Greenland may have been green and ice-free 416,000 years ago
- Smoking-gun evidence for modified gravity at low acceleration from Gaia observations of wide binary stars
- Boeing's plagued Starliner delayed again over safety concerns, grounded until next year
- Violent solar outburst in 2021 detected on Earth, Moon, Mars, in scientific first
- Flashback: Huge granite 'body' on far side of the moon offers clues to ancient lunar volcanoes
- Geomagnetic field protects Earth from electron showers, harmful effects of UV radiation, simulation reveals
- The mystery of what's inside the Moon is still puzzling scientists
- This colossal extinct whale was the heaviest animal to ever live
- Highest-energy light coming from the sun discovered, surprising scientists
- 'Potentially hazardous' 600-foot asteroid detected near Earth after a year of hiding in plain sight
- An ancient grain unlocks genetic secrets for making bread wheat more resilient
- NASA hears Voyager 2 'heartbeat' after accidentally cutting off communication
- Earth's most ancient impact craters are disappearing
- Superconductor breakthrough replicated, twice, in preliminary testing
- Biomimetic architecture: Emulating termite mound structure enables 'breathing buildings'
- In some science contexts, 'emergence' really means 'we don't know how'
- NASA temporarily loses contact with Voyager 2 after accidentally pointing its antenna away from Earth
- Russian scientists grow watermelons in Antarctica
- Dormant 46,000-year-old nematode roundworm from Siberian permafrost brought back to life
- New insights into the origin of the Indo-European languages
- Fossil Friday: Another prediction vindicated
- Unusual waterspout spotted off Italy's coast on August 7
- A blue whale washes up on a beach in Chile
- Woman bitten by shark at Rockaway Beach, New York suffers gruesome leg injury in 'extremely rare' attack not seen since 1953
- 2 killed in landslide caused by heavy rainfall in Laos
- China floods: at least 14 killed after torrential rain in north-east
- Incessant rainfall triggers landslides in Nepal, temples flooded in Kathmandu
- Best of the Web: Flash floods, landslides hit parts of Slovenia after month's amount of rain falls in a day - 6 dead (UPDATES)
- Severe weather updates: 2 dead as summer storms pummel US East Coast
- Italy: Summer storm brings thick layer of hail and flooding to north-east
- Bear bites man relaxing in hammock, Colorado officials say - 3rd attack in the state this year
- Man dies after being struck by lightning at Florence Industrial Park, Alabama
- Flash floods, landslides kill 8 in northern Vietnam
- At least 4 killed by flash floods in the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar
- Beanies, scarves and puffer jackets come out as near-record chilly weather hits parts of the Pacific
- Days of torrential rains and floods in Austria have left 1 person dead, officials say
- August snowfall in the Dolomites and Pyrenees in Europe
- Lightning strike kills 2 in western Mongolia
- Flash flood emergency issued after 11-plus inches of summer rain in 24 hours in western Tennessee
- Middlebury, Vermont flooded as summer storm dumps month's worth of rain in just 3 hours
- Heavy summer rainfall, wind and sandstorms batter parts of the UAE
- Meteor fireball over 3 states of Brazil on August 7
- Meteor fireball over Italy, Hungary and France on August 5
- Bright and long meteor fireball streaks across the sky of 6 Brazilian states on August 1
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on August 2
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 6 Brazilian states on July 31
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on July 31
- Meteor fireball that crossed the sky surprises inhabitants of several states of Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball leaves a trail in the sky of 7 states in Brazil on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Colima, Jalisco and Michoacán, Mexico on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 25
- Daytime meteor streaks across the sky of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil on July 24
- Woman struck by meteorite as she sat on her terrace in east France
- Meteor fireball over Mississippi and adjacent states on July 14
- Glossy and greenish meteor fireball streaks across the sky of cities in Minas Gerais and São Paulo, Brazil on July 12
- Bright meteor fireball over Bulgaria on July 11
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on July 9
- Possible meteor fireball seen passing over little league game in Colorado on July 1
- Meteor fireballs over 4 states of Brazil on July 2 and 3
- Meteor fireball over Belgium and nearby countries on July 3
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and New Mexico on July 2
- URGENT: Italian researchers find Covid vaccine myocarditis relapses in teenage boys following apparently complete initial recovery
- World's largest study shows the more you walk, the lower your risk of death, even if you walk fewer than 5,000 steps
- 'Vax-Unvax: Let the science speak' — Why RFK Jr. and I wrote this book
- Man bitten by stray cat contracts infection unknown to science
- Why your sodium to potassium ratio is important
- Girls suffering early puberty spiked during Covid lockdowns, stress & unhealthier lifestyles blamed
- Leprosy cases increase in Florida, CDC issues warning disease may be endemic in region
- Half the population to have a mental health disorder by 75
- Each cigarette in Canada now comes with warning label
- Risk of stroke skyrockets in vaccinated with onset of Covid infection
- mRNA Covid jabs have caused silent heart damage to tens of millions of people, a shocking new study suggests
- CDC says up to 450,000 in U.S. have red meat allergies due to alpha-gal syndrome spread by ticks
- Mercury pollution is worsening a mental health crisis in this Indigenous community
- This pro-mask 'study' is why you should NEVER 'Trust the Science'
- How we know Covid really did suppress flu and why it's important
- 14 Covid 'myth-busters' that didn't age well
- Link found between childhood television watching and adulthood metabolic syndrome
- 'Millions may be at risk': Houston hit with 'alarming' syphilis outbreak
- How a highly effective vaccine turns into a mediocre vaccine - or worse
- Aspartame is a 'possible' carcinogen: the science behind the decision
- Best of the Web: The psychology of psychopaths - Predators who walk among us
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Gurdjieff and the Inner Evolution of Man - with Alan Francis
- Woe, the humanity: How AI fits into broadly rising anti-humanism
- Why do leftists promote obesity, crappy architecture, and other ugly monstrosities?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cold-blooded Kindess: The Longhouse Mentality and Psychopathology - with Dr. J.D. Haltigan
- When you sync with someone, your brains wave together
- Is language a module in the brain?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Unmasking Psychopaths and Narcissists in Business and Politics - with Dr. Clive Boddy
- 'Misinformation' is the vocabulary of a culture that has lost its capacity to discuss 'truth'
- Governors of the mind
- Philosopher wins 25-year bet on consciousness
- The white man's Ghost Dance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- Terrified Peruvian villagers claim they are under attack from 7ft-tall 'aliens' dubbed 'Face Peelers' as they plead with authorities to send backup
- Ryan Graves: My testimony to Congress on UAP was the tip of the iceberg
- A monumental UFO scandal is looming
- Shocking video shows UFO speed through thunderstorm at '2,000mph' as witness says it 'fastest thing I've ever seen'
- Famous Roswell UFO incident celebrates 75th anniversary
- UFOs are the story of the century — wake up, America!
- Pressure mounts on House Intelligence Chairman following dismissive and baffling approach to 'credible and urgent' UFO whistleblower allegations
- Rep. Luna vows to get to bottom of UFO mystery, threatens to defund Pentagon bosses' salaries unless they reveal intel on secret alien ship crash program
- Best of the Web: Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures who slipped under the radar at Congressional hearing
- Crashed UFOs? Non-human 'biologics'? Professor asks: Where's the evidence?
- UFO-curious lawmakers brace for a fight over government secrets
- Russian UFO engagements, secret 'Tic Tac' report and 3 key figures slip under radar at Congressional hearing
- The indefensible status quo: How defense contractors are hiding reverse-engineering programs, and fleecing the public
- David Grusch's whistleblower UFO testimony is slammed by head of Pentagon office as 'insulting' for accusing government of cover-up
- The study of UFOs is finally becoming respectable science
- US first found out about 'non-human intelligence' nearly 100 years ago, whistleblower testifies
- Here are the 5 most memorable moments from Congress' UFO hearing
- How the search for UFOs went mainstream: A tale in 5 moves
- Slate says 'nothing will ever be the same again' as UFOs re-enter the mainstream
- Ex-intel official claims feds 'absolutely' have UFOs, materials of 'non-human' origin during bombshell hearing
- Tiny Texas border town really sorry to hear about New York City struggling with a few thousand migrants
- White House says Bidenomics so successful the average American has twice as many jobs as they had two years ago
- Trudeau's divorce leaves nation in shock that he was married to a woman
- Man who spent $14K to transform himself into collie steps out for first-ever walk in public
- Job listing for Obama's new personal chef receives zero applications
- Ice Cube tries to bump his street cred in ride-along with Tucker Carlson
- Hero: Biden announces he will donate the rest of his bribe money to charity
- Are you against crime? You're racist!
- Biden blames White House cocaine on black guy who lived there before
- Embarrassed man could've sworn the invitation said 'Costume Party'
- Roasted! Bud Light tries to build excitement on Twitter and the replies are comedic gold
- DC police say they may never discover who left bag of cocaine labeled 'Property of H. Biden' at White House
- Biden promise to restore decency in White House fulfilled as crack found was of 'highest quality'
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
Quote of the Day
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
Erdogan is on the side he most benefits from. According to an investigation by the Austrian website eXXpress , nearly half of the wheat and grain...
It's catwoman not catdude. What was he trying to do to the cat? This is down under country.
Tangential link, same direction. DIrected energy as mind control. [Link]
Anyone know if it's true that the government of Niger told Nuland that the US should better spend their aid money on a weight reduction programme...
How science has to be seen as dragging itself out of a mire, one of its own making I believe, that services a need to suppress a populations true...
Comment: The Sun reported: