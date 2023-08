© REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo



The World Bank said on Tuesday it would halt new lending to the Ugandan government after concluding that its anti-LGBTQ law , which has been condemned by many countries and the United Nations, contradicts the bank's values.In response, the East African country dismissed the move as unjust and hypocritical.to ensure projects were being implemented in line with the bank's environmental and social standards.to our Board of Executive Directors until the efficacy of the additional measures has been tested," the bank said in a statement, adding that such measures were now under discussion with Ugandan authorities."Uganda's Anti-Homosexuality Act fundamentally contradicts the World Bank Group's values.on a livable planet can only succeed if it includes everyone irrespective of race, gender, or sexuality," the bank said.