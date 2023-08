© AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda



Be afraid. Be very, very afraid. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres on Thursday night rolled out some of his most apocalyptic climate rhetoric to date declaringHe went on to lament how "terrifying" it is seeing children "swept away by monsoon rains, families running from the flames, workers collapsing in scorching heat."Guterres spoke as a separate analysis for the month, published Friday by Leipzig University climate scientist Karsten Haustein, estimated July could possibly finish 0.2 degrees Celsius warmer than the 2019 record.Dr Haustein predicted not only would that make it the warmest month on record, but potentially in "thousands if not tens of thousands of years."This is not the first time Guterres has warned the world of impending climate doom.Just last November he told participants in the COP27 climate summit of impending "climate chaos" due to humanity's "fossil fuel addiction," as Breitbart News reported Previous to that in 2019 the secretary-general said climate-related devastation is striking the planet on a weekly basis and global action must be undertaken immediately with U.N. agencies in the lead, a message echoed by climate protesters."We are here because the world is facing a grave climate emergency," Guterres told a two-day Abu Dhabi climate meeting ahead of a Climate Action Summit in New York."Climate disruption is happening now... It is progressing even faster than the world's top scientists have predicted," the U.N. secretary general said. "It is outpacing our efforts to address it. Climate change is running faster than we are."