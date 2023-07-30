global boiling newsreal
Forget "global warming," we are now "in the era of global boiling," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week, citing 'the science'. What crack are Western leaders smoking? It's been a relatively COOL summer - at least in Europe - so far this year!

In the first hour of this NewsReal, Joe and Niall plumb the depths of Western lunacy regarding the weather, followed by a discussion of the latest anti-colonial, pro-Russia coup in central Africa.


