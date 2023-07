© Alex Wong/Getty Images



"What a surprise, guy who is supposed to enforce checks and balances thinks checks shouldn't apply to him."

Justice Samuel Alito said Congress has "no authority" to regulate the Supreme Court in an interview with the Wall Street Journal's opinion section published Friday, pushing back against Democrats' attempt to mandate stronger ethics rules.Alito, one of the high court's leading conservatives, is just one of multiple justices who have come under recent scrutiny for ethics controversies that have fueled the renewed push.Alito told the Journal Although the Constitution enables Congress to structure the lower federal courts, it explicitly vests judicial power within a singular Supreme Court.Alito and some legal observers argue that meansChief Justice John Roberts has also questioned Congress's ability to act, but not as definitive as Alito's new remarks. Many court watchers who disagree with the premise believe that Roberts' questioning has given fodder to Republican objections.Alito told the paper: writing on X , formerly known as Twitter:The piece also revealed Alito's first public comments on the recent ethics push since he authored an op-ed for the same paper that was shared just before a ProPublica investigation into an undisclosed Alaskan fishing trip the justice accepted in 2008 paid for by a conservative donor was made public. Alito also conducted an interview with the Wall Street Journal in April.One of the two authors of the piece, David Rivkin, is an attorney for conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo. Rivkin earlier this week penned a letter rebuffing Democratic lawmakers' request for information about the Alaska trip, which Leo reportedly facilitated, and Rivkin also actively practices before the court. James Taranto, the other author, is the Journal's editorial features editor."I marvel at all the nonsense that has been written about me in the last year," Alito said.The Associated Press later raised concerns aboutand other justices past and present have also faced criticisms for a variety of other ethics dilemmas.In the wake of the new reports, thethough the legislation faces slim odds of passage.