© Ali DIA / AFP



A border wall dispute threatens to reignite a simmering conflict, but it could have been avoided with Washington's help.After months of tensions along the Blue Line separating Lebanon and Israel, tents set up by Lebanese Hezbollah - in response to an Israeli border war project on occupied territory - may escalate into the largest conflict between both sides since the 34-day war of 2006.Lebanon and Israel are technically in a constant state of war, frozen since August 2006. Despite both sides having largely held their fire since the mid-2000s, a series of provocations has threatened to change the status quo in dramatic fashion. In 2018, Lebanon's Higher Defence Council announced that it had given orders to prevent Israel from constructing a multi-million dollar border wall on Lebanese territory, to which Tel Aviv* responded that the fence/wall was intended to be built on Israeli territory.In March of this year, Aroldo Lazaro, the head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, complained about a " lack of clarity of the Blue Line " adding to tensions in the border area. To make things worse, Israeli forces have been crossing the blue line to clear land on the Lebanese side of the border wall, drawing protests from Lebanese villagers. Israel also completed the construction of a border fence around the northern segment of the Ghajar village, which is inside Lebanon and clearly across the Blue Line.Ghajar village is considered by Israel to be an integral part of the Golan Heights, an area they occupied from Syria in 1967 and later annexed in 1981. However, the international community rejected the annexation of the Golan Heights, with only the US recently recognising it as belonging to Israel.The area falls to the South of the UN's Blue Line and is actually disputed between Syria and Lebanon. The presence of Hezbollah members inside the tent then drew threats of violent retaliation from the Israeli security establishment, including Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. According to a report in the Hebrew publication Walla News, a strong effort was mounted from Washington to apply pressure on the Lebanese army and government to remove the tents. Israel's Channel 12 also reported on July 2 that the Israeli military had sent a warning to Hezbollah.Last week, Hezbollah Secretary-General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah delivered a televised speech in which he said that "liberating Ghajar is the responsibility of the Lebanese people, state and resistance." As for the prospect of removing the tents that had been placed in the Shebaa Farms area, Nasrallah made it clear that they would not move and asserted that the tents were strategically placed there to bring international attention to the issue of Ghajar village, claiming that prior to the tent placement there had been no action internationally.Even as an ally of Israel, the US government should have foreseen this issue creating tensions, knowing that Lebanese Hezbollah had announced their readiness to enter into a full-scale conflict with Israel last year; during the negotiations over demarcating maritime borders. Yet, despite the protestations of the Lebanese government to the UN dating back to 2019 and the clear plans of the Israeli side to construct its border wall on Lebanon's territory,The 2006 Lebanon-Israel war resulted in around 1,200 dead Lebanese and hundreds of Israelis, at a time when Hezbollah - which was the main Lebanese force combating Israel - was relatively primitive compared to what it is today. Hezbollah's rocket arsenal, relatively basic back in 2006, today has been updated to include precision missiles that can bring down high-rise buildings in Tel Aviv, just as Israeli missiles bring down high-rise buildings in Beirut. The Lebanese armed group boasts a standing army of 100,000 men, not including special forces and allied militias.Any full-scale war between Lebanon and Israel has the potential to displace millions, cause tens of billions in damage to infrastructure and even worse - the deaths of thousands of civilians.The likelihood of a conflict between the two Middle Eastern nations is currently high, however, it is more likely that a limited round of fighting will be initiated first.*Russia recognizes West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, as shown on the Russian Foreign Ministry's Consular Department website Robert Inlakesh is a political analyst, journalist and documentary filmmaker currently based in London, UK. He has reported from and lived in the Palestinian territories and currently works with Quds News. Director of 'Steal of the Century: Trump's Palestine-Israel Catastrophe'.