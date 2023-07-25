Holiday firms have been criticised for jetting in tourists to Rhodes today as the island buckles under its fifth day of wildfires, with thousands of people evacuated from beaches.George Hadjimarkos, regional governor of the South Aegean, told Skai television that the operation, which is still ongoing, had been hampered by fires cutting off some road access.'The aim is to protect human life,' he said.Janet McDonald told Mail Online: 'My daughter and granddaughter were evacuated from Princess Sun Hotel Kotari this morning. They were told to walk for 50 minutes and then abandoned on a beach with nothing, no food or water and they have been left there.'Now it is pitch black, her phone is dying and obviously the children are distressed. The Jet2 rep told them to "walk that way" then got in her car and drove off. It's nearly midnight and all they can see is the fires. Scary stuff and I'm a wreck.'Eileen Lawton, her daughter Hannah Gormley and eight-year-old granddaughter Annabelle were also staying at the Princess Sun Hotel when it started to catch fire.'The car we booked refused to take us anywhere... definitely a lesson to always book a package holiday! We've had to sort ourselves out with a hotel for tonight and the insurance company is shut until Monday.'The hotel we've managed to find is having power cuts every two minutes, there is no aircon because it's putting too much pressure on the electricity and it's just a complete nightmare.'Fellow tourist Kieran Turner added: 'Me and my family are evacuees in Rhodes from Rodos Princess Beach hotel. Information from the hotel is sparse and our airline Jet2 is nowhere to be seen other than taking a register around 6pm.Tourists and locals have been ushered into gyms, schools and hotel conference centres on the island where they will stay overnight, while firefighters battle the blaze.In addition, three passenger ferries have been moored at the port of Rhodes to accommodate those rescued.In previous days, the wildfire was confined to the island's mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island's central-eastern side.Tourists evacuated from their hotels took to social media to describe the terrifying scenes, while claiming they had not received support from holiday companies.Carolyn Clason, on holiday in Pefkos, told the Mail: 'A lot of families with small children are frightened.Three coastguard boats were leading more than 20 vessels in an emergency evacuation effort to rescue people from Rhodes'The scene is chaotic, the beach is full.'Transfer coaches have been unable to ferry arriving passengers to their locations due to road closures and its clearly having a knock-on effect.'The ash from the fire is like a very full ashtray being spilt on the floor. Swimming pools are covered in thick ash and dust .'We're wishing the rain you have back home would make its way here...'Members of the coastguard, the armed forces and local authority workers used dozens of buses to help move people away from the fires, said Rhodes municipality official Teris Hatziioannou.Where the fires had cut off road access, some tourists had to walk to safety.Panagiotis Dimelis, head of the Archangelos village council, told Skai TV that many locals had rushed to help the tourists.'It is an unprecedented situation for the island,' he added.Later Saturday, fire services spokesman Yannis Artopoios told ERT that new evacuation orders had been issued for the villages of Gennadi and Kiotari with direction to Plimiri on the eastern side of the island.Twitter user Paul Kalburgi wrote: ' Currently stranded in #Rhodes escaping the wildfires on foot - left everything at the hotel and fled with towels across our faces.'My youngest just told me he doesn't want to die. No news from any authorities. Terrifying situation here.'John Hughes detailed his evacuation with his child and claimed there had been little support provided to him by holiday company Jet2.He posted on Twitter: 'Jet2 where are you? No help, contact or guidance. Had to walk 4 mile in the heat across dirt tracks in smoke and ash with a 5 year old. No possessions. #jet2 #rhodes #lindosimperial'User Volcaholic said there were scenes of 'absolute chaos' as people left without their possessions.They said: 'Crowds of hundreds of tourists and locals evacuate via roads to get away from out-of-control fires ravaging the island'.Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday afternoon that residents of four localities were sent SMS messages to evacuate -Mr Artopios said that more than 200 firefighters and 40 fire engines were operating on the ground, assisted by three planes and five helicopters.The force includes 31 firefighters from Slovakia, with five fire engines.The main front of the fire is a triangle, with two of its points near the sea and one in the mountains.Around 40 customers with Thomas Cook are in the most affected hotels in Lardos and Kiotari. The firm says its remaining customers on the island are staying elsewhere and are unaffected by the current wildfire.A Thomas Cook spokesperson said: 'We are monitoring closely the wildfires in Rhodes and are in touch with our customers who are on holiday there.'Our teams are in regular contact with our holidaymakers on the island currently as well as those about to depart to discuss their options.'A Jet2 spokesman added: 'We are aware of the fast-moving situation in Rhodes and our absolute priority is the health, safety and well-being of customers in the affected area. Our in-resort teams are working hard to comply with the guidance of local authorities, and we are continuing to bring more customer helpers into the area to provide further assistance, despite transport infrastructure challenges.'We ask any customers in affected areas to follow the advice of both the local authorities, as well as staff in their hotels, who are acting under the advice of the authorities.'In addition to our in-resort team, we have set up a dedicated team in the UK to help co-ordinate our response, and we have sent direct communications to keep customers updated.'We are keeping the situation under constant review and continue to make decisions in the best interests of our customers.'Three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were seen evacuating people from two beaches.Twenty private boats were assisting and the Greek navy was sending a vessel.The blaze in Rhodes was the most dangerous of several active fires across Greece, Mr Artopios said.The fire north-west of Athens and one near Sparta were subsiding, he said, although the conditions, including temperatures set to reach 45C (113F) on Sunday and low humidity (below 15%), mean the danger is not over and more wildfires might break out.The Fire Service has designated almost the whole eastern part of the mainland, plus the islands of Evia and Rhodes, as well as large swathes of the south-west, as category five, the highest for the risk of fire outbreaks on Sunday.There will be a brief respite in the heatwave on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have said.Firefighting forces from eight EU countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Mr Artopios said.Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, including aerial equipment.