Wildfires on Rhodes have forced 19,000 people to be evacuated from homes and holiday accommodation.Flights are due to land on the Greek island later on Monday to bring back stranded holidaymakers.Tourists have been sleeping at the airport, makeshift rescue centres and on the street, after the flames threatened holiday resorts.At least three hotels have been destroyed in the dense forest area of Kiotari on the east of the island.Another evacuation order was issued for parts of Corfu, some 1,027km (670 miles) miles away, on Sunday evening.