US manufactured cluster bombs are hard to sell because they have been banned in so many countries, hence the Pentagon is only too glad to unload them on Ukraine, former Pentagon analyst and Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, Karen Kwiatkowski, told Sputnik."The Pentagon's interest seems to be in getting rid of stockpiled munitions, and these cluster bombs are honestly difficult to get rid of for profit as so many nations have banned them," Kwiatkowski said.Ukraine, meanwhile, she added, had so far shown a dismal record of restraint and accountability in its use of all the other weapons systems supplied by the United States and its allies and there wasKwiatkowski also took aim at the double standards employed by Western media in how they spin the use of the munitions."In 2022, Western media repeatedly discussed how reported Russian use of cluster bombs on Ukrainian territory kill, maim and terrorize more often than not, civilian populations," Kwiatkowski recalled.Moreover, she added, there is evidence of US cluster bomb damage done in Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as every other place where these munitions have been used.The Biden administration last week announced it was providing Ukraine with cluster munitions in a move widely criticized by human rights activists, and opposed by some US lawmakers.