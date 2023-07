© Sputnik



The Russian President underscores the significance of prioritizing humanitarian concerns and working toward a global ban on these indiscriminate weapons.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has not yet used cluster munitions , adding that if such weaponry is used against Russian forces; Moscow reserves the right to respond in kind.Putin said in an interview for Rossiya-1 broadcaster.Putin made these comments in response to the recent unveiling of a new US military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes cluster munitions.He also mentioned that Russia possesses an adequate supply of various types of cluster munitions.The Russian leader also criticized the use of cluster munitions, stating that it should be considered a crime, referring to previous assessments made by the US administration itself.The United States recently announced new military aid, including cluster munitions, to "assist Ukraine", causing wide criticism from NGOs and embarrassment for some European nations.The move by the Biden administration has been widely criticized by human rights activists and some US lawmakers, with Congressman Matt Gaetz planning to co-sponsor an amendment to ban the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.Russia already warned the US against sending the cluster munitions to Ukraine, and Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia argued it would count as a bigger step toward escalating the conflict.Late last month, the US military said despite it being banned by most countries, supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs could be useful against Russia.The cluster bombs in question are 155mm projectiles with a range of almost 30km when fired that hold up to hundreds of explosive submunitions, also known as bomblets or submunition, which are released over a wide targeted area and detonate on ground impact.The bombs can be deployed by, warships, or aircraft or fired by ground-based launching platforms, including artillery systems, such as Howitzers, while bomblets are designed to indiscriminately take out multiple targets, including military vehicles and individuals.