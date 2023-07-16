Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has not yet used cluster munitions, adding that if such weaponry is used against Russian forces; Moscow reserves the right to respond in kind.
"Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we did not have such a need, despite the known shortage of ammunition by us as well in a certain period of time, but we did not do this. But, of course, if they are used against us, we reserve the right to mirror actions," Putin said in an interview for Rossiya-1 broadcaster.
Putin made these comments in response to the recent unveiling of a new US military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes cluster munitions.
He also mentioned that Russia possesses an adequate supply of various types of cluster munitions.
"They [the US] do this not from a good life, but because they have a shortage of ammunition in general," Putin said.
The Russian leader also criticized the use of cluster munitions, stating that it should be considered a crime, referring to previous assessments made by the US administration itself.
"It would be." - "If that were true, it would potentially be a war crime," then-White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, said in a briefing when asked about allegations of Russia's use of cluster bombs just five days into the war in February 2022.
Comment: This desperate move comes on the heels of the UK providing Kiev with widely condemned depleted uranium munitions.
A flashback
The United States recently announced new military aid, including cluster munitions, to "assist Ukraine", causing wide criticism from NGOs and embarrassment for some European nations.
The move by the Biden administration has been widely criticized by human rights activists and some US lawmakers, with Congressman Matt Gaetz planning to co-sponsor an amendment to ban the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine or any other country.
Russia already warned the US against sending the cluster munitions to Ukraine, and Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia argued it would count as a bigger step toward escalating the conflict.
Late last month, the US military said despite it being banned by most countries, supplying Ukraine with cluster bombs could be useful against Russia.
Cluster bombs, bomblets, and launching mechanism
The cluster bombs in question are 155mm projectiles with a range of almost 30km when fired that hold up to hundreds of explosive submunitions, also known as bomblets or submunition, which are released over a wide targeted area and detonate on ground impact.
The bombs can be deployed by, warships, or aircraft or fired by ground-based launching platforms, including artillery systems, such as Howitzers, while bomblets are designed to indiscriminately take out multiple targets, including military vehicles and individuals.
The rate of bomblets that fail to explode on contact, also known as a dud rate, continues to be a threat to civilians for long years similar to landmines.
Comment: It's possible that Russia will not necessarily resort to using cluster bombs themselves - because Moscow has repeatedly sacrificed its own troops to preserve civilian life - however it is likely that response to the use of these munitions will be equally devastating to Ukraine's forces.
