France will join Britain in supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine, a move that allows Ukrainian forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.Speaking on arrival at a summit of the 31-member NATO alliance in Lithuania, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had decided to boost military aid to Ukraine to help its counteroffensive.he said.He declined to say how many missiles would be sent.Ukraine has been asking for months for longer-range missiles but the United States, its main supplier, has yet to agree to supply them.produced by MBDA. Its French version, known as SCALP, has a range of about 250 km (155 miles).Macron said the delivery would adhere to France's policy of assisting Ukraine to defend its territory, implying that