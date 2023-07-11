Puppet Masters
France to send Ukraine long-range missiles that would give 'capacity to strike deeply', Macron announces on arrival to NATO summit
Reuters
Tue, 11 Jul 2023 10:25 UTC
Speaking on arrival at a summit of the 31-member NATO alliance in Lithuania, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had decided to boost military aid to Ukraine to help its counteroffensive.
"I have decided to increase deliveries of weapons and equipment to enable the Ukrainians to have the capacity to strike deeply," he said.
He declined to say how many missiles would be sent.
Ukraine has been asking for months for longer-range missiles but the United States, its main supplier, has yet to agree to supply them.
Britain said in May it was supplying the Storm Shadow, a Franco-British surface-to-air missile produced by MBDA. Its French version, known as SCALP, has a range of about 250 km (155 miles).
Macron said the delivery would adhere to France's policy of assisting Ukraine to defend its territory, implying that Paris had received assurances from Kyiv that the missiles would not be fired into Russia.
Reader Comments
Britain said in May it was supplying the Storm Shadow, a Franco-British surface-to-air missile produced by MBDA. Its French version, known as SCALP, has a range of about 250 km (155 miles).More of the same, only made in France to pander to the French MIC.
The Russians will be happy, they adapted to the English-labelled variant, and will shoot down the French equally well. And continue to disarm Nato on the way.
In military terms, it is obsolete, and even becoming a burden for the user. Not only must it be air-launched, which costs the Ukraine at least one aircraft per launch, either the carrier or the escort fighter.
In addition, a terrain contour map needs to configured individually for each missile and target, to achieve the low flight altitude. Which is not only inflexible, but makes it highly susceptible to jamming, as it used GPS for navigation.
And even if it gets near it's programmed destination, the "climb and dive" phase to attack makes it an easy target for short-range air defense systems.
I'm sure the French know that - or should have learned by now. And still they go on.
With such imbecile and ignorant leaders, I am concerned about the future of Europe.
Comment: It's probably no coincidence that this comes amid the NATO summit, and, considering how Russia may vaporise these missiles before they even get to their intended destination, this announcement is likely to be mostly for show and it will have little impact on the current situation in Ukraine: Will the Ukraine war be the undoing of the European Union? - former UN Assistant Secretary-General