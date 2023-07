© Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters



"Germany opposes sending cluster munitions to Ukraine, its foreign minister said on Friday, a day after U.S. officials said Washington was planning to provide Kyiv with the weapons, widely denounced for killing and maiming civilians."

"I have followed the media reports. For us, as a state party, the Oslo agreement applies."

"We are facing a brutal war, and we have to remember this brutality is reflected, that every day we see casualties, and that cluster munitions are used by both sides. And Russia used cluster munitions to invade another country. Ukraine is using cluster munitions to defend itself."

In light of the Biden White House approving cluster bombs for Ukraine, under the justification that ' but Russia used them first' , below is a quick trip down memory lane...The implication behind the exchange is that only the "bad guys" use them...highlighting the evils of cluster bombs, explaining they areThe letter emphasized they "cause unintended harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure, in many cases long after the cessation of hostilities," and also recalled thatBack when Democrats were outraged over cluster bombs and the potential for war crimes and indiscriminate killing...It's no wonder that key US allies in Europe are now objecting to the decision to supply Kiev with the internationally banned weapons. Reuters reports:told reporters in Vienna:As for NATO leadership, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shrugged off reports that the US is set to announce cluster bombs for Ukraine. "This will be for governments to decide, not for NATO to decide," he said Friday. He essentially said that because Russia is already deploying them, this makes it okay for Ukraine to do the same.Stoltenberg sought to justify: