Newman says the riots in France are all part of the Deep State globalist game plan. Newman explains,
"France has exploded in violence. They burned down historical sites. They have been looting, shooting fireworks at the police, and it's been absolutely out of control. . . . There is a reason why the globalists have been pushing mass migration. . . . What I prove in the book, and it's more and more obvious, this has every thing to do with undermining the nation state, undermining cohesive societies and really breaking up Christianity. . . .This is very deliberate. It is calculated. What happens is people look around them and say, wow, I don't share the same language, the came culture, the same religion, the same ideas, the same upbringing. We can't even talk to each other. What's the purpose of having the arbitrary line on a map that we call France or Sweden or Germany? Why not have a big European super state and then later a one world system. So, that's what they are doing. The evidence is overwhelming. The globalists love what's happening in France-destruction, polarization, shaking the grounds of society. You see churches burning, and this is very deliberate. By the way, the U.S. State Department was involved in training the agitators who have made this mess in France."
Newman says that is also the plan in America. For proof, look at the wide open Southern border. Newman says,
"Never in human history has a society imported a bunch of foreigners and then taught those foreigners that the country that they just moved to was oppressive and evil. That is exactly what a lot of these European governments are doing, and that's exactly what the U.S. government is doing. They have the border wide open. . . . They have dissolved the border on purpose. There have been at least 6 million illegal immigrants who have crossed the border since Biden has been in office."The UN is behind this one world government rule, and Newman points out,
"The UN says we have to get rid of borders and nation states and first create regional governments and then a world government. That's what this is all about. It's very, very clear, and anybody who thinks America is going to be immune to this has not been paying attention. Again, the Southern border is wide open, and there are no signs that is going to change anytime soon. . . . Americans are so sick of this that a lot of Americans would be fine if the whole thing just collapsed. That is a very dangerous situation to be in. We have to recognize that we are dealing with criminals who have infiltrated our institutions that are the problem. It is that our institutions have been hijacked and weaponized. The perfect example is the persecution of the whistleblower and all of the protection given all of the cronies connected to the Bidens and the Clintons."In closing, Newman says,
"Most of the problems we face today would go away if we could, once again, enforce the U.S. Constitution. . . . it may look bleak, but we know God wins in the end."Newman also takes a deep dive on the number one tool of the Deep State, and that is brainwashing your children under the guise of education.
There is much more in the 38-minute interview.
Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with hard hitting journalist Alex Newman, founder of LibertySentinel.org and author of the book "Deep State," that explains it all for 7.11.23.
After the Interview:
Newman's website is called LibertySentinel.org.
