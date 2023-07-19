© Getty Images / alexei_tm

Authorities plan to use a genetic database to fine dog owners who fail to pick up after their pets.Dog owners in the southern French town of Beziers could soon be required to obtain a "genetic passport" for their animals as local authorities try to reduce dog feces on the streets, according to a proposal put out by local mayor Robert Menard over the weekend."That's not right," said Menard, noting that putting more police officers on the street has only had a limited effect. "When there's a police officer, people clean up. It's when there's no one around that they don't crouch down and do their civic duty," he said.Obtaining the passport is mandatory, and those who are stopped without one will face a fine of €38.Once the database is formed, street cleaners will be able to collect dog excrement found on the pavement and send them for testing to match it to a specific owner, who will be presented with a street cleaning fine of up to €122, according to Menard.The mayor noted that the street cleaning fine would not be enforced for another three months, promising a soft launch of the new measures.