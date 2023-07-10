Two international train services operate on amended routes after a freight train derailed on Sunday shortly after noon, the Mávinform train information provider said on Facebook.The affected services are the Maros Intercity service to Arad and the Fogaras InterCity to Brasov in Romania, Mávinform said on Monday. On Sunday,of a freight train operating between Szolnok and Békéscsaba derailed at Kétpó but the engine and eight wagons stayed on the tracks.Below is a video of the railway accident shared by MÁV: If you would like to support the work of the Daily News Hungary staff and independent journalism, please make a donation here