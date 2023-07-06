© Getty Images / traffic_analyzer

"The evidence produced thus far depicts an almost dystopian scenario"A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Biden administration acted like an "Orwellian Ministry Of Truth" by working in conjunction with big tech platforms to censor opinions it didn't like during the Covid pandemic.Sen. Eric Schmitt, former AG of Missouri, headed up the prosecution, describing the Biden administration's actions as a "federal censorship enterprise.""The censorship in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech," Judge Doughty noted, but further emphasising that the censorship efforts go "beyond party lines."Specifically pointing to officials within the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,Doughty outlined that the only exceptions for Biden officials to have contact with social media companies would be over posts concerning "criminal activity or criminal conspiracies," "national security threats, extortion, or other threats."The New York Times complained that the ruling "could curtail efforts to fight disinformation."