The Meta chief admitted that the social media platform removed millions of posts during the Covid-19 pandemic.Facebook was asked by the scientific "establishment" to remove various posts related to Covid-19 which later proved to be "debatable or true," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during a podcast interview this week."Just take some of the stuff around Covid earlier on in the pandemic," Zuckerberg explained, "Where there were real health implications but there hadn't been time to fully vet a bunch of the scientific assumptions."US president Joe Biden was among the critics of Facebook in the summer of 2021, suggesting that it was a vehicle for the distribution of "bad information" on social media which he said was "killing people.""My hope is that Facebook, instead of taking it personally that somehow I'm saying Facebook is killing people, that they would do something about the misinformation," Biden said in July 2021.In 2022, Attorneys General in the states of Missouri and Louisiana alleged that Facebook was among several Big Tech companies to have coordinated with US infectious diseases chief Dr Anthony Fauci to "discredit and suppress" online debates concerning whether the Covid-19 virus originated from a lab leak in Wuhan, China.In February, the US Department of Energy concluded with "low confidence" that the virus likely originated from an accidental lab leak in China - a finding whose allegation Beijing has called "baseless."