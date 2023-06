"Proud to pass my amendment that prohibits the Department of Defense from contracting with any one of a number of 'misinformation' or 'disinformation' monitors that rate news and information sources. While these media monitors claim to be nonpartisan, the reality is they are not."

"The GDI's credibility/risk/trust scoring is built atop a series of subjective variables, among them the use of 'targeting language' that 'demeans or belittles people or organisations', or includes 'hyperbolic', 'emotional' and 'alarmist' language."

"Each individual story would likely fact check to be technically correct, in that the crime did happen and the alleged perpetrator was likely an undocumented immigrant."

About the Author:

Dr. Frederick Attenborough is the Communications Officer of the Free Speech Union.

The House of Representatives included a rule in the annual defence bill passed last Thursday This is particularly good news because the rule singled out theand other organisations that deliberately try to 'disrupt' the funding of news publishing sites on the grounds that they publish 'misinformation', 'disinformation', 'malinformation' and 'hate speech' - deliberately vague terms that are often applied to information and opinions that these organisations disapprove of or believe their funders disapprove of.Rich McCormick, a Republican Representative from Georgia, who sponsored the amendment, said:The recent emergence of 'media monitors' like the GDI, Graphika and NewsGuard has opened up a new front in the battle for online free speech.These organisations often have contracts with large, media-buying companies whereby they advise them about which news publishing sites are 'safe' for their clients to advertise on and, in that way, 'disrupt' the funding of those sites. top-50 style ranking of the "main players" in this nascent industry, and at #37 sits the GDI, which currently receives taxpayers' money via the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).What's particularly striking about the GDI is that unlike, say, the U.K. Government's secretive Counter-Disinformation Unit, which spent the pandemic clandestinely flagging perfectly lawful social media posts by critics of lockdown to companies such as Facebook and Twitter to encourage swift 'takedown', it's an outfit that is entirely transparent about its censorial ambitions. As Taibbi and co observe,In other words,one of the few prominent press critics of organised censorship, while the New York Post was of course the only mainstream newspaper in the U.S. to publicise the Hunter Biden laptop story ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Needless to say, theApart from the support of the British taxpayer, thevia theas well asand a group of wealthy foundations including the left-wingHow do organisations like the GDI build their 'dynamic exclusion list'? As Matt Taibbi and co put it:One of the reasons the GDI poses such a threat to free speech is that its definition of 'disinformation' is unusually capacious. It doesn't just mean information that's false and disseminated by people who know it's false and have malevolent intentions, which is how it was originally understood. The GDI has broadened its definition to include what it callsSo, by way of an illustration helpfully provided by the GDI, if a conservative publication [news site] like Breitbart decides to use the term 'illegal alien' in its crime reporting - rather than the term 'undocumented immigrant' - the GDI classifies that as disinformation. Does that make Breitbart's reporting inaccurate? Of course not. As the GDI's Executive Director, Danny Rogers, cheerfully concedes:The problem, he says, is that such phrases are integral to an "adversarial narrative" that poses aBy the same token, a factually accurate report drawing attention to an adverse side effect of a COVID-19 vaccine would be classed as disinformation since it wouldHowever, a fightback is underway in the U.S. spearheaded by Taibbi and his Twitter Files collaborator Michael Shellenberger and helped along by the GOP.Back in February, thanks to the work of Republican Senator Elise Stefanik, theover its role in trying to demonetise conservative news outlets. The NED's decision to defund GDI is a significant victory for free speech because the NED is funded by the U.S. State Department. Financial documents show theStefanik, an NED board member, was able to persuade her fellow board members to stop funding the GDI on the grounds that the fund is supposed to promote the promotion of democracy outside the U.S., so trying to demonetise domestic news publishers is outside its remit, whether you regard them as choc full of 'mis-' and 'disinformation' or not.Building on this success, an amendment adopted as part of the House Armed Services Committee's 2024 National Defense Authorisation Act has been adopted by the House thatthe function of which is to advise the censorship or blacklisting of news sources based on subjective criteria or political biases, under the stated function of 'fact checking' or otherwise removing 'misinformation'" from the internet.According to the text of the amendment, advertising and marketing agencies the Department of Defense (DOD) employs to reach new recruits will now have to certify they do not use any services from these organisations.It's good to see U.S. politicians waking up to the threat to free speech posed by the nascent anti-disinformation industry. The Free Speech Union is working with friends and supporters across both Houses of Parliament to persuade the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to stop its funding of the GDI.