© Telegram / Ags_Donbass

Residential and healthcare facilities came under fire in Makeevka and Donetsk, according to local officials.The town of Makeevka in Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) came under intense shelling on Tuesday, according to the region's acting leader, Denis Pushilin. Ukrainian forces reportedly targeted residential districts, damaging multiple houses, as well as a school and a hospital.Donetsk has been a frequent target of Ukrainian strikes since the outbreak of the conflict between Kiev and the Donbass republics back in 2014, as Ukraine's military established heavily fortified positions around the city. The attacks on the DPR's capital intensified after the launch of Moscow's military operation against Kiev in February 2022, leaving scores of civilians killed and delivering major damage to infrastructure.The Donetsk People's Republic became part of Russia last October together with the People's Republic of Lugansk and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, following referendums in which the local populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.