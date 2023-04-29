Society's Child
Ukrainian shelling of residential area in Donetsk kills 9, including 1 child
Al Mayadeen
Sat, 29 Apr 2023 00:01 UTC
As a result of a shelling in the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR), the mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes confirmed that the death toll reached nine, including one child.
Media reports stated that Donetsk was shelled four times in less than three hours with over 30 rockets, whereby a public transport vehicle, a trauma center, a park, and residential buildings were struck.
According to the DPR Health Ministry, 19 people were injured as it published on Telegram: "As a result of a massive shelling of the center of Donetsk, nine civilians (six women and two men), including a child - a girl of eight years old - were killed".
DPR Ombudswoman Daria Morozova released a statement in February mentioning that more than 660 civilians, including 25 children, were killed during Ukraine's shellings. They also resulted in the destruction of 10,000 houses, 130 medical institutions, over 480 educational institutions, 70 critical infrastructure facilities, and more than 770 electricity, water, gas, and heat supply facilities.
Earlier this month, Morozova said that international institutions have not yet taken appropriate measures against Ukraine for its violation of international humanitarian law, as she stated that Ukrainian forces have tortured captive soldiers of the DPR, violating the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) which protects all humans from torture, and cruel or inhumane treatment.
Torture and deliberate killing of prisoners of war is considered war crime under international law cases.
The International Criminal Court gladly mobilized against Russian President Vladimir Putin in March. Even though Russian individuals do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Court, judges of the court issued an arrest warrant to President Putin citing the "unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation."
Quote of the Day
The shepherd always tries to persuade the sheep that their interests and his own are the same.
- Stendhal
