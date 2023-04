© Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP



"The positive energy that surprises you everywhere in Ukraine, even when things are going badly, cannot be felt in Bakhmut. Few soldiers feel like talking; while the sound of constant impacts is heard, they sit still and wait for what is to come.



"The mood among the military is tense, focused, and worried. Many wonder what they are fighting for in Bakhmut. Is it really still worth defending this devastated city against the repeated attacks of the Russian armed forces."

Many Ukrainian soldiers are not convinced the town of Artyomovsk - which they call Bakhmut - is worth clinging to, as Russian forces are advancing street-by-street, the German outlet Bild reported on Wednesday. wrote freelance journalist Jan Humin, who visited the town last week and wrote about one 28-year-old soldier who was badly injured. The armored ambulance refused to start, so the soldier from western Ukraine had to be evacuated by a jeep on a dirt road, dodging Russian artillery fire.with only two roads still connecting the "almost surrounded" Artyomovsk to the Ukrainian rear, according to Humin. The Russians are advancing street-by-street and "it seems only a matter of time" before they capture the town completely.and taking it would allow further advance deep into Ukrainian-held territory, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said last month.enveloping the town to the north and the south while also fighting street-by-street, building-by-building, to take the urban area. On April 2, Wagner fighters captured the city administration building. Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed the fighting in Artyomovsk has "almost destroyed the Ukrainian army."The fighting has continued, however, aseven as his Western backers have warned that such efforts were depleting the forces intended for Ukraine's "great spring counteroffensive."