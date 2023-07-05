Puppet Masters
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to meet with senior officials in China this week
CNBC
Mon, 03 Jul 2023 03:53 UTC
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing this week to meet with senior Chinese officials.
The Treasury said Yellen is expected to discuss a number of macroeconomic and financial issues, as well as how the U.S. and China can "responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges."
A senior administration official told reporters that the trip is intended to "deepen and increase the frequency of communication between our countries moving forward and to stabilize the relationship, avoid miscommunication and expand collaboration where we can."
The official noted, however, that the Biden administration does not expect significant breakthroughs. Treasury said it would provide further details later.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV confirmed Yellen will visiting from Thursday to Sunday.
In a speech in April, Yellen outlined three economic priorities for the U.S.-China relationship: securing national security interests, fostering mutually beneficial growth, and cooperating on global challenges like climate change and debt distress.
The senior administration official told reporters that Yellen's visit will underscore those objectives.
Still, Yellen emphasized in April that the U.S. will not hesitate to "defend our vital interests." She noted, however, that those measures are "motivated solely by our concerns about our security and values" and are not intended to "gain competitive economic advantage."
The senior administration official reiterated that stance Sunday, saying: "We do not seek to decouple our economies. A full cessation of trade and investment would be destabilizing for both of our countries and the global economy."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month, when he highlighted the importance of the economic relationship between the two nations. He noted that the growth of major economies like China is in the U.S. interest but that "it's not in our interest to provide technology to China that could be used against us."
Christine Wang is the Deputy Asia-Pacific Editor at CNBC.
Who's next ? America I believe
- Dems devastated as Supreme Court bans robbing the poor
- Source of Canadian Wildfires found: "Russia done did it!!"
- Trump, Kennedy struck down by 'magic bullet'
- Musk picks location for 'cage match' with Zuckerberg
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
It is a truism that almost any sect, cult, or religion will legislate its creeds into law if it acquires the political power to do so, and will follow it by suppressing opposition, subverting all education to seize early the minds of the young, and by killing, locking up, or driving underground all heretics.
