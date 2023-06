© Leah Millis | Afp | Getty Images



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday ended a high-stakes visit to Beijing with an unexpected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.The latter stressed the importance of steady relations between the two nations after a period of simmering tensions.During the meeting at the Diaoyutai state guest house — which lasted 35 minutes, according to the U.S. State Department — Xi said that the world needed a "generally stable" China-U.S. relationship, according to a translated readout from China's foreign ministry."I hope that, through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-U.S. relations," the Chinese leader said in a video carried by Chinese state television outlet CCTV, following "candid and in-depth discussions" between the two officials that led to progress and agreement on some undetailed "specific issues."Blinken said, before adding that Washington had "no illusions" about the challenges of managing the relationship., echoing an approach recently adopted by the G7 Blinken's trip — which had not initially confirmed a meeting with Xi on the agenda — makes him, as well as the first U.S. secretary of State to make the trip in nearly five years.His original travel plans for February were disrupted by news of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over U.S. airspace, in an incident that stoked tensions between the world's two largest economies., after the two world leaders last met in person on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali late last year Blinken's encounter with Xi echoed theof the state secretary's other meetings with senior Chinese officials in recent days.On Sunday, he undertook "candid, substantive, and constructive talks" with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang , before speaking with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Monday.Upon seeing Wang, Blinken "underscored the importance of responsibly managing the competition between the United States and the PRC through open channels of communication to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.Wang stressed that the Blinken visit came at a critical juncture in Sino-U.S. relations, in a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry translated via Google. He said that the difficulties in the countries' ties are rooted in the U.S.′ "erroneous perception of China, which leads to wrong policies towards China."Wang further urged Washington to give up its so-called "China threat theory," to lift sanctions against Beijing and to no longer suppress China's technological development.The high-level diplomatic engagements between Washington and Beijing come as several business leaders have embarked on visits to China in recent months, including Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Apple CEO Tim Cook."I often say that the foundation of China-U.S. relations lies in the people. We always place our hopes on the American people and hope that the friendship between the two peoples will continue," Xi said on Friday, according to CCTV.Xi also told Gates he is the "first American friend" that he'd met in Beijing this year.