Puppet Masters
Make a choice between 'dialogue and confrontation', China tells US
PressTV
Mon, 19 Jun 2023 11:09 UTC
"It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict," said Wang, who as the director of the office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission in the Chinese Communist Party ranks above the foreign minister, during a 3-hour meeting with Blinken on Monday as quoted in local media outlets.
"We must reverse the downward spiral of China-US relations, push for a return to a healthy and stable track, and work together to find a correct way for China and the United States to get along," he added.
The remarks came as Beijing's relationship with Washington stands at its lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two governments due to persisting differences ranging from trade and technology to regional security and territorial disputes.
Wrong US perception root cause of China-US tensions
China's top diplomat cited US misconceptions and miscalculations by the Americans about the Chinese nation, as well as Washington's wrong perception of Beijing officials as the root cause of growing tensions between the two countries.
He further called on Washington to avoid misjudgments and rather adopt a responsible position in efforts to alleviate the deteriorating ties between the world's two largest economies.
"We must take a responsible attitude toward the people, history and the world, and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations," Wang said, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry.
'No room to compromise' on Chinese Taipei
China's top diplomat once again warned his visiting American counterpart that the self-ruled island territory of Taiwan remains a red line for Beijing and that the US may "truly adhere" to its One China commitment.
"On this issue, China has no room to compromise or concede," CCTV said. "The United States must truly adhere to the One China principle confirmed in the three joint US-China communiqués, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose 'Taiwan independence'."
Prior to his visit to Beijing, Blinken cited failure to communicate with the Chinese as a risk factor that could lead to miscalculations in their relationship.
He proclaimed that the objective of his China visit was to restore channels of communication with Chinese officials in an effort to avoid miscalculations by the two sides turning into an all-out military confrontation.
The top US diplomat further asserted that in order to avoid a conflict with China we should start with "communicating."
He is the highest-ranking American official visiting China since current US President Joe Biden took office in 2021.
China's top military officials have refused to hold talks with their US counterparts in recent months due to American sanctions imposed against them.