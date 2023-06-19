© Reuters



Wrong US perception root cause of China-US tensions

'No room to compromise' on Chinese Taipei

China's top diplomat Wang Yi has warned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington must choose between "dialogue and confrontation" in its relations with Beijing, further reiterating that Taiwan meddling remains a red line for China."It is necessary to make a choice between dialogue and confrontation, cooperation or conflict," said Wang, who as the director of the office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission in the Chinese Communist Party ranks above the foreign minister, during a 3-hour meeting with Blinken on Monday as quoted in local media outlets.he added.The remarks came as Beijing's relationship with Washington stands at its lowest point since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two governments due to persisting differences ranging from trade and technology to regional security and territorial disputes.China's top diplomat cited US misconceptions and miscalculations by the Americans about the Chinese nation, as well as Washington's wrong perception of Beijing officials as the root cause of growing tensions between the two countries.He further called on Washington to avoid misjudgments and rather adopt a responsible position in efforts to alleviate the deteriorating ties between the world's two largest economies., and reverse the downward spiral of US-China relations," Wang said, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry.China's top diplomat once again warned his visiting American counterpart that the self-ruled island territory of"On this issue, China has no room to compromise or concede," CCTV said. "The United States must truly adhere to the One China principle confirmed in the three joint US-China communiqués, respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and clearly oppose 'Taiwan independence'."Prior to his visit to Beijing, Blinken cited failure to communicate with the Chinese as a risk factor that could lead to miscalculations in their relationship.by the two sides turning into an all-out military confrontation.The top US diplomat further asserted that in order to avoid a conflict with China we should start with "communicating."