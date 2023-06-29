

'Express my opinion'

Backlash in Muslim world

A man set fire to pages of the Koran outside Stockholm's main mosque Wednesday, drawing a swift condemnation from Turkey which is holding up Sweden's bid to join NATO days ahead of a summit.Swedish police had granted a permit for the protest in line with free-speech protections but also opened an investigation into the man, originally from Iraq, for "agitation against an ethnic group".Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the burning of the pages of the Islamic holy book "despicable.""It is unacceptable to allow these anti-Islamic actions under the pretext of freedom of expression," Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on Twitter. "Turning a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be complicit."A meeting between the countries' top diplomats is scheduled for July 6 at the NATO headquarters in Brussels,to Sweden by the time the summit takes place in Lithuania on July 11-12.In its written decision granting a permit for the protest, Stockholm police said the security risks associated with the burning "were not of a nature that could justify, under current laws, a decision to reject the request".Salwan Momika, 37, who fled to Sweden several years ago, had asked police for permission to burn the holy book "to express my opinion about the Koran".Ahead of the protest, Momika told news agency TT he also wanted to highlight the importance of freedom of speech."This is democracy. It is in danger if they tell us we can't do this," Momika said.Under a heavy police presence and with around a dozen opponents shouting at him in Arabic, Momika, dressed in beige trousers and a shirt, addressed the crowd of several dozen through a megaphone., which is forbidden in Islam. He then lit a few pages on fire before slamming it shut and kicked it like a football while waving Swedish flags, AFP correspondents at the scene reported.Police had cordoned off an area in a park next to the mosque separating Momika and a co-protester from the crowd.Noa Omran, a 32-year-old artist from Stockholm, called the protest "absolutely insane"."It's just hatred masquerading in the name of democracy and freedom, which it isn't," the woman, who said her mother was from a Muslim background, told AFP at the scene.The police authorisation for the protestPolice had at the time, following the January protest which led to weeks of demonstrations and calls for a boycott of Swedish goods.Similar acts have in the past sparked violent protests and outrage across the Muslim world.The United States, the largest power in NATO, joined criticism of the Koran burning but reiterated its support for Sweden's entrance into the alliance."We've said consistently that the burning of religious texts is disrespectful and hurtful and what might be legal is certainly not necessarily appropriate," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington."We continue to believe that Sweden should become a NATO member as soon as possible," he said, calling the country a "strong, capable defence partner that shares NATO's values."Speaking to newspaper Aftonbladet in April, Momika said his intention was not to sabotage Sweden's NATO bid and that he had considered waiting to stage his protest until after the country had joined the alliance."I don't want to harm this country that received me and preserved my dignity," Momika told the newspaper.