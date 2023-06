Background Briefing

Rubbishing Speculation About Prigozhin's Relationship With Putin

The Difference Between Contrarian Opinion & Anti-Russian Propaganda

A Painful Fact-Check Of A Viral Alt-Media Article

The Soft Power Consequences Of Reckless Speculation

Concluding Thoughts

Many Non-Russian Pro-Russians in the Alt-Media Community might have sympathized with Prigozhin's harsh criticisms of the special operation after Russia's setbacks last year in Kharkov and Kherson Regions, not to mention the grinding Battle of Artyomovsk, but that's no excuse for what he did. Prigozhin could have operated within the law to push through his envisaged reforms via Wagner's nationwide "Second Front" media campaign that he initiated a month ago, but he chose force instead.President Putin accused Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of committing treason in his national address on Saturday morning after the latter launched an armed coup attempt the night prior. He called on all the participants to immediately cease their anti-state criminal activities and condemned them for taking up arms against their comrades.The Wagner-Defense Ministry (DM) rivalry has been escalating since early May after Prigozhin's allegations that the military establishment hasn't waged the special operation properly and was purposely withholding ammo from his group. Despite his accusations, Russia emerged victorious in the Battle of Artyomovsk , which cast doubt on his narrative.Up until that point, speculation swirled about whether Prigozhin had the Russian leader's approval for his furious rants against the DM, which violated legislation that strictly prohibits defaming the armed forces. The conjecture at the time was that President Putin was indirectly relying on the Wagner chief to put pressure on leading military officials to optimize their conduct of the special operation since many wondered why Prigozhin hadn't been apprehended or at least charged after his inflammatory attacks.Many Non-Russian Pro-Russians (NRPRs) in the Alt-Media Community (AMC) might have sympathized with Prigozhin's harsh criticisms of the special operation after Russia's setbacks last year in Kharkov and Kherson Regions , not to mention the grinding Battle of Artyomovsk, but that's no excuse for what he did.Some of the elite were already warming up to the idea of comprehensively improving Russia through long-overdue and gradually implemented reforms as evidenced by him being named trendsetter of the year during the latest St. Petersburg International Economic Forum earlier this month.The first was already touched upon while the latter was analyzed at length in this piece here , which cites his own words from the official Kremlin transcripts of three relevant events earlier this month.Returning to those NRPRs from the AMC, they're entitled to disagree with President Putin's newly implied approach towards this conflict, but they become enemies of Russia when they question the patriotism of those like him and Foreign Minister Lavrov who are arguably in favor of this nowadays.It's at this point that a painful fact-check has to be carried out against a popular AMC influencer who published a piece last month chock-full of falsehoods that in hindsight contributed to misleading countless NRPRs about the state of affairs in Russia.He divided them into three categories: "the Victory party; the 'Peace' party - which Victory would describe as surrenders; and the Neutral/Undecided", with the second-mentioned "Peace" one being framed unfavorably due to the innuendo that they want Russia to "surrender" to the West. It's now obvious as was argued several paragraphs above that President Putin, Lavrov, and many other top officials can be included in this ignoble category with all that Escobar ominously implied that it entails.Many NRPRs in the AMC look to this influencer for guidance about Russia, especially after he was feted by its elite during his last two trips there, which made them think that he's the so-called "voice of Russian insiders". Escobar extended credence to this false impression by referencing his alleged "sources" in other articles and social media posts. As a result, many well-intended but naïve folks wrongly mistook his speculation about Russian officials as fact, including about Bortnikov.Without a formal mea culpa unambiguously setting the record straight about this ultra-sensitive issue and taking full responsibility for the consequences that his reckless speculation, it wouldn't be surprising if Escobar isn't welcomed back to Russia after everything settles down.What the Wagner chief did is unacceptable, as was Escobar's twisting of NRPRs' perceptions about the patriotism of those who explore a political solution to this proxy war instead of further escalation. Nobody in the AMC should be misled by either of them into supporting Prigozhin's coup attempt. The Russian state is united and all efforts to divide it, whether by force or reckless speculation, will fail. Prigozhin's fate is sealed, but Escobar's reputation can still be salvaged if he repents and makes amends.