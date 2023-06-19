Society's Child
Surveys show Liberals still vastly overestimate police shootings of black men
Noah Carl
The Daily Sceptic
Mon, 19 Jun 2023 19:32 UTC
The Daily Sceptic
Mon, 19 Jun 2023 19:32 UTC
The protestors' main grievance was "systemic police racism". As the media reported endlessly at the time, black people make up around 30% of the victims of police shootings despite comprising only 13% of the population. Black people, it was said, could not even walk down the street without fear of being gunned down by a racist police officer.
Yet the narrative was flawed. After all, victims of police shootings are overwhelmingly male, but this doesn't mean the police are sexist against men. It is simply that men are more likely to get into situations where a police officer ends up shooting them.
What's more, activists were vastly inflating the numbers. According to the Washington Post's police shooting database, only 12 unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019 -in a country of 330 million.
We now know that part of the problem was innumeracy. In 2020, Skeptic Research Centre asked a representative sample of Americans, "How many unarmed black men were killed by police in 2019?" Options were: "about 10" (the correct answer), "about 100", "about 1,000", "about 10,000", and "more than 10,000". Results are shown below:
It's now three years later, and Skeptic Research Centre just asked another sample of Americans the same question. What did they find? There were slight improvements, but "very liberal" still massively overestimated the number of unarmed black men killed by police. Results are shown below:
On the one hand, it's surprising we don't see more improvement among "very liberal" respondents. There are numerous articles and videos debunking the narrative about "systemic police racism", and the Washington Post's database is freely available online; anyone can download it and check the numbers for themself.
On the other hand, it's not surprising. Why not? Because the mainstream media hasn't levelled with its audience. Liberal Americans don't get their news from the kind of outlets that question the narrative about "system police racism". They get their news from CNN and the New York Times. And those outlets still cover race and crime in a highly misleading way.
You can't expect people to update their beliefs when they don't have correct information.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Demilitarization: Stoltenberg says supporting Ukraine has left NATO arsenals 'empty'
- Four key takeaways from Putin's meeting with African leaders on Ukraine conflict
- Surveys show Liberals still vastly overestimate police shootings of black men
- CCTV captured Noah Donohoe sneaking out of house at 3.30am and returning soaked on day of disappearance
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- Free speech? Obama-Appointed judge rules in favor of school that sent student home for 'only two genders' t-shirt
- Joe Rogan challenges dismissive pro-vaccine researcher to debate anti-vaxxer RFK Jr
- Counteroffensive disaster: Russian MOD says Ukraine sustains massive single-day losses
- Traitor to the Constitution: The U.S. Government is the Real Criminal
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- 20 armed IRS and ATF agents raid Great Falls gun store
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- Make a choice between 'dialogue and confrontation', China tells US
- Best of the Web: 'Unheard of' marine heatwave off UK and Irish coasts poses serious threat
- Watch: RFK Jr. says he must 'be careful' the CIA doesn't assassinate him
- Thousands protest anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence outside Dodger Stadium hours before they were set to receive award
- House Oversight Chairman says there is evidence of $20-$30 million of illegal payments to Bidens
- To his last breath, Daniel Ellsberg fought to save the world
- Terrorist attacks against leadership of Russia's Zaporozhye Region thwarted - FSB
- MHRA admits that it missed Covid vaccine safety signals
- Demilitarization: Stoltenberg says supporting Ukraine has left NATO arsenals 'empty'
- Four key takeaways from Putin's meeting with African leaders on Ukraine conflict
- Counteroffensive disaster: Russian MOD says Ukraine sustains massive single-day losses
- Traitor to the Constitution: The U.S. Government is the Real Criminal
- Make a choice between 'dialogue and confrontation', China tells US
- House Oversight Chairman says there is evidence of $20-$30 million of illegal payments to Bidens
- Terrorist attacks against leadership of Russia's Zaporozhye Region thwarted - FSB
- Russian nukes will remain in Belarus indefinitely - senior diplomat
- The Taliban's successful opium ban is bad for Afghans and the world sez the US
- Zelensky demeans African delegation
- Ukraine ready to pay West in people's organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
- Ukraine drone attack on Russian oil pipeline to EU failed, official says
- Ex-Trump attorney claims on MSNBC he witnessed 45 instances of DOJ misconduct
- Israel worries US weapons for Ukraine are ending up in Iran's hands
- Russia takes step toward withdrawing from WTO, WHO
- Best of the Web: Tucker Carlson proves Joe Biden IS a wannabe dictator in epic takedown
- SOTT Focus: NewsReal: Trump Indicted, Again - Ukrainian 'Counter-Offensive' Failing
- Le Pen insists Crimea is 'Russian'
- South Africa calls out Reuters' air-raid 'misinformation'
- Uganda's president defends anti-gay propaganda law
- Surveys show Liberals still vastly overestimate police shootings of black men
- CCTV captured Noah Donohoe sneaking out of house at 3.30am and returning soaked on day of disappearance
- Free speech? Obama-Appointed judge rules in favor of school that sent student home for 'only two genders' t-shirt
- Joe Rogan challenges dismissive pro-vaccine researcher to debate anti-vaxxer RFK Jr
- 20 armed IRS and ATF agents raid Great Falls gun store
- Watch: RFK Jr. says he must 'be careful' the CIA doesn't assassinate him
- Thousands protest anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence outside Dodger Stadium hours before they were set to receive award
- To his last breath, Daniel Ellsberg fought to save the world
- Turkey's lira suffers longest run of losses in 24 years
- House Judiciary Committee: IRS agent used fake identity, spoke aggressively to taxpayer during unannounced house visit
- Pupil who questioned classmate 'identifying as a cat' called 'despicable' by teacher
- Anheuser-Busch releases 'We hear you' statement over Bud Light backlash: 'Beer is for everyone'
- ACLU slammed for tweet defending pedophile and murderer who was executed in Florida
- Feds quietly drop charges against Democrat donor SBF in multi-billion dollar FTX scam
- Swans decapitated in UK, 59% increase in attacks against waterfowl since 2020
- Joe Rogan challenges vaccine enthusiast Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr on 'misinformation'
- Murder of Romani youth by Ukrainian in Czechia causes tensions between groups and locals to rise
- Californians terrified to say what 'everyone knows' about trans athletes in girls' sports
- It's a shame what Pride has become
- Hunter Biden's former business partner Devon Archer in talks to testify about Bidens' alleged $10M Ukraine 'bribe'
- Polar bears survived 1,600 years of ice-free summers in the early Holocene, new evidence suggests
- Flashback: America's Republic: How the great experiment came about (and how we keep it)
- Against presentism
- Untangling the Legacy: The untold story of long hair in men's history
- Recognizing hard truths about America's history with slavery
- Study shows ancient Alaskans were freshwater fishers
- Flashback: 'Presentism' imperils our future by distorting our past
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Defending the Constitution: Why the Founders couldn't abolish slavery
- Best of the Web: King Tutankhamun's 'longer than normal skull, exceedingly large brain' revealed in vivid new facial approximation
- Symbolic connections between the Pashupati Seal and the Lascaux Shaft Scene
- The US in Korea
- Explore 1,400-year-old ruins, submerged in Eastern China - 'Atlantis of China'
- Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
- Night fury: Documents detail DHS project to give 'risk scores' to social media users
- Farming came to Africa 7,400 years ago with migrants from Iberia, ancient genomes suggest
- Mysterious homo naledi species may have been the first to bury their dead
- 3D scans shed new light on mysterious Roman burial practice
- Scientists discover 4 new Nazca geoglyphs using AI deep learning
- Is Africa splitting into two continents?
- Scientists discovered a crucial element for life gushing out of Saturn's icy ocean moon
- A day on Earth used to only be 19 hours
- Scientists discover how photosynthesis starts — by setting it off with a single photon
- Man's biological clock set back 10 years after 93 days living under the ocean in a research station
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- Best of the Web: Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis
- Illuminating the science behind fireflies
- New study shows astronaut brains at risk from space travel
- Air Force official 'misspoke' in tale of AI drone killing human operator in US test mission
- Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Betelgeuse is being weird again. What gives?
- Information warfare in New York
- Quebec police solve nearly 50-year-old cold case murder of teenager using DNA advancements
- More than 5,000 new species discovered in Pacific deep-sea mining hotspot
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Corporate psychopaths: Unmasking the silent threat to financial stability
- New supernova in the pinwheel galaxy
- Best of the Web: 'Unheard of' marine heatwave off UK and Irish coasts poses serious threat
- Tornado and waterspout spotted across Pacific Northwest
- Large waterspout seen from New Orleans bridge
- Floods in Brazil result in 13 dead, 3 missing - record rainfall of 9.6 inches in 18 hours (UPDATE)
- 5 dead, 28 missing as flash floods and landslides wreak havoc in Nepal
- Cyclone Biparjoy disrupts power, kills two in India and Pakistan
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake off South Africa
- Shallow 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Gulf of California
- Flooding in Serbia and Bosnia - torrential rains trigger evacuations
- Unprovoked Arizona bear mauls, kills man drinking his morning coffee
- Floods swamp Bolivia's southern farm-rich region
- France: Western regions hit with strongest earthquake since 2019
- Oh good, now it's snowing in Wyoming
- Pit bull breed kills owner after falling unconscious in Beckley, West Virginia
- Waterspout comes ashore at Clearwater Beach, Florida - 2 sent to hospital
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake south of Tonga - 3rd major quake in area in 25 hours
- Flash flood hits Pensacola, Florida as foot of rain falls in hours
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2023: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Man killed in wild bear attack in south Kashmir, India
- Best of the Web: Bolivia cold snap brings rare snow to tropical farm region
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on June 15
- Meteor fireball streaks over Goiás and Minas Gerais, Brazil on June 12
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Meteor fireball over Ontario on May 16
- Londoners report hearing loud 'explosion' during coronation preparations, another 'gigantic bang' is heard less than a week later
- MHRA admits that it missed Covid vaccine safety signals
- Spike in deaths corresponding to Covid vaccine rollout found in peer-reviewed analysis of Japan and Germany
- New Cleveland Clinic study confirms negative efficacy of Covid vaccine: Boosted 33% MORE likely to get Covid
- Lab-Grown Meat Suffers Significant Setback With Shocking New Scientific Findings
- mRNA vaccines fast-tracked for Australian agriculture
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- The UFO whistleblower speaks: We are not alone
- Unclassified version of David Grusch's UFO-related reprisal complaint released
- Wait...are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Texas cattle that died mysteriously had their tongues removed
- Pentagon official published paper suggesting UFO sightings could be probes from an alien mothership
- Pentagon says US military drone spotted UFO over Middle East
- Pentagon officials suggest alien mothership in our solar system could send mini probes to Earth
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
- Fox News fires the only reason people watch Fox News
St Petersburg, Russia, June 2023: three 179.5-metre high flagpoles form the world's first ensemble of flagpoles of this height built on water
Quote of the Day
Genghis Khan is, without doubt, the greatest military genius and leader in history. Alexander and Caesar seem petty before him.
- Jawaharlal Nehru
Recent Comments
US Attempts ’Divide and Conquer’ Strategy Against BRICS [Link]
All part of the planned changing landscape & rearranging the furniture for the pivot to BRICS.
Simply a brilliant war strategist eh. All of NATO’s enemies are created by their own system within itself.
Sisters of ...whatever they are called... just sickos who love being on the screen. When the suffragettes chained themselves to the railing at...
My girlfriend at the time and I saw a craft out side of our house about 30' feet away. It looked very much like the German designed craft captured...
Comment: The last link, which goes to a Washington Free Beacon's analysis from 2022, is well worth the time.