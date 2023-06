Police investigating potential far-right motive

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities are investigating potential far-right motives behind the attack.The incident occurred near the train station in Peine, Lower Saxony , some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Hannover.Police said the 29-year-old suspect also carried a large knife on him. Officers were able to overpower the suspect to prevent further injuries."We were able to react quickly," a police spokesperson said.But because of his clothing and overall appearance, police are"Now it's time to investigate in all directions and to clarify the background of this cowardly act," Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens said in a statement.The attack occurred near the train station in Peine, Lower SaxonyImage: McPHOTO/Imago Victim recovering in hospitalThe victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police."My thoughts and wishes for a full and speedy recovery go to the injured person," German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said on Twitter."It's good that the alleged perpetrator was caught so quickly."