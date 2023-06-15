mmmmmm
Mudflows flooded the yards of houses in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region, district head Zamirbek Sydykov said.

Road connecting Tash Komur-Kara Jygach-Kerben-Ala Buka, which had been temporarily closed due to the mudflows, has now been reopened.

"On June 14, at approximately 5:50 pm, heavy rainfall triggered mudflows in Kyzyl-Tuu, Kara-Jygach, and Kara-Suu areas of Aksy district. This natural disaster caused a disruption in car traffic for approximately 5-8 km on the Kara-Jygach-Sary-Chelek road, particularly in the village of Kyzyl-Tuu. Yards of three residential buildings were flooded due to the mudflows," Sydykov explained.

Moreover, at two locations of Tash Komur-Kara Jygach-Kerben-Ala Buka road, the path was obstructed by floodwaters containing a mixture of sand, gravel, and rocks. Additionally, the yards of three houses were flooded.