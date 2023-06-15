Mudflows flooded the yards of houses in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region, district head Zamirbek Sydykov said.Road connecting Tash Komur-Kara Jygach-Kerben-Ala Buka, which had been temporarily closed due to the mudflows, has now been reopened."On June 14, at approximately 5:50 pm,particularly in the village of Kyzyl-Tuu. Yards of three residential buildings were flooded due to the mudflows," Sydykov explained.Moreover, at two locations of Tash Komur-Kara Jygach-Kerben-Ala Buka road, the path was obstructed by floodwaters containing a mixture of sand, gravel, and rocks. Additionally, the yards of three houses were flooded.