At least 79 migrants have died and hundreds of others went missing after their overloaded boat capsized on its way to Greece.The incident took place on Wednesday, marking one of Europe's deadliest shipping disasters in recent years.The precise site of the disaster has been identified as the Mediterranean waters about 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of the southern Greek coastal town of Pylos.So far, as many as 104 people have been rescued. The survivors were taken to the Greek port of Kalamata near Pylos.The shipwreck was the deadliest to take place off the Greek coastline in several years.In February, 96 people died when their wooden boat smashed into rocks on Italy's Calabrian coast during a storm.