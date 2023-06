When I connected with the executive, they asked if I knew why my account had been locked. When I answered I was unsure, their tone turned somewhat accusatory. I was told that the driver who had delivered my package reported receiving racist remarks from my "Ring doorbell."

I reviewed the footage and confirmed that no such comments had been made. Instead, the Eufy doorbell had issued an automated response: "Excuse me, can I help you?" The driver, who was walking away and wearing headphones, must have misinterpreted the message. Nevertheless, by the following day, my Amazon account was locked, and all my Echo devices were logged out.

In the end, my account was unlocked on Wednesday, with no follow-up email to inform me of the resolution.

This story sounds like it comes straight from a dystopian sci-fi novel.A man found himself locked out of his smart house powered by Amazon because, while he wasn't home, an Amazon delivery driver mistakenly thought he heard a racist remark come from the man's doorbell, reported it to Amazon, and Amazon immediately locked down the account, locking the man out of his home.Here's what the man accused of racism wrote on Medium He also had cameras all over the property that showed that he was totally innocent.How insane is this? They locked the man out of his own home from Thursday, May 25, to Wednesday, May 31, 2023.Consider this a cautionary tale.