© Tony Webster / Wikimedia Commons



Earlier this year, Amazon revealed plans to install high-tech surveillance cameras in its fleet of delivery vans that are now ubiquitous in neighborhoods across the United States. The cameras watch drivers as well as the road and provide real-time audio feedback. While many of these drivers work in Amazon Prime-branded vehicles, they are not Amazon employees, but rather are employed by third-party contractors called delivery-service partners (DSPs) — an arrangement that, among other benefits, limits Amazon's liability when accidents occur.The surveillance technology comes from. In a video about Driveri, Netradyne's platform, Karolina Haraldsdottir, a senior manager of the last-mile delivery operation at Amazon, emphasizes that the cameras are meant as a safety measure, intended to reduce collisions.The company has cited a pilot roll-out of the cameras from last year, which they say saw accidents drop by 48 percent. The installation of Driveri is in keeping with Amazon's roll-out of similar camera monitoring among its long-haul trucking operation.Whileas a letter from an attorney for one such DSP put it.Indeed, Amazon's policies are startlingly exacting , dictating that DSPs impose the company's standards on"Our intention in introducing this technology is to set up drivers for success," says Haraldsdottir in the video. As she explains,So, how is the roll-out of Driveri going?"My direct supervisor mentioned that 'a bunch of people' said they were going to quit when the cameras were installed," says one delivery driver based in Washington state. His DSP has just begun introducing the cameras into their fleet.Should that happen, it would be far from the first case of drivers quitting over the installation of the technology."I think the cameras are needlessly invasive and completely unnecessary, especially given the other layers of surveillance and scrutiny placed upon us by Amazon," he says. "Most, if not all, of my coworkers feel the same way."Drivers' concerns about the technology are multiple. First, there is the. Drivers cannot turn off the cameras while the ignition is on, meaning Driveri can see everything they do in the vehicle.— and worries about the camera capturing her changing into another one during her shift.Then there are the practical concerns. Some of the workers drive step vans, which are particularly loud vehicles — a noisy engine, rattling doors. They say it's hard to hear the device over the noise, and note that hard-of-hearing drivers won't receive Driveri's feedback either.Additionally, there is the matter of new metrics for evaluating drivers' performance. The data collected by Netradyne will help rank drivers, but that data will be released weekly, by which time it is hard for workers to correct suspected errors.As one driver told Business Insider,Drivers mentionon Mentor, and that there is little reason to suspect Driveri will be any different."I am now driving around with an inscrutable black box that surveils me and determines whether I keep my job," says the delivery driver in Washington. While he says he sees how, in theory, some of the metrics are justifiable — "you don't want your drivers Tokyo Drifting through neighborhoods" — in reality, aggregated on top of the layers of surveillance to which drivers already feel subject, it is "stifling, unnecessary, and ridiculous.""We're all just out here trying to do our best, but we also have to contend with knowing that each week, computers spit out metrics for us which require multiple pages to properly display, and a drop in those abstract numbers could lose us jobs," he says. "All I want to do is deliver my damn packages and go home, man."