An 11-year-old British girl was shot dead as she played on swings in the garden of her family home in a village in western France on Saturday.The girl's father and mother were also injured in the attack in the village of Saint-Herbot in Brittany whileThe Thornon family, whoThe girls', the public prosecutor Carine Halley said. The youngest girl, Céleste, aged eight, escaped to a neighbouring property and raised the alarm.Halley said a 71-year-old Dutch man who lived in the same village had been taken into custody in connection with the shootings. His wife was also being questioned.French media reported there had been a conflict between the British family and their neighbours over a plot of land.An investigation for the murder of a minor and attempted murder has been opened.Halley said initial evidence suggested the suspect "emerged suddenly with a gun and fired several times in the direction of the victims"."The motives for this tragedy are not yet known.Halley told French journalists.The killing came just days after a three-year-old British girl was among four children and two adults stabbed in a park in Annecy in eastern France.Marguerite Bleuzen, the mayor of Plonévez-du-Faou, said the attack appeared to be connected to a "dispute between neighbours" over land and noise that dated back three years."We knew the family well. There is a village fete every year and they always came," a visibly shocked Bleuzen said."It's completely incomprehensible to have shot a child. This happened without any warning," she added. "Nobody can understand how this could have happened."A neighbour told journalists: "We heard noises and thought they - either the children or the parents - were playing with fireworks. Then the youngest girl came running to the neighbours shouting: 'My sister is dead, my sister is dead.'"We went and saw the girl was dead and her father and mother were injured."Another village resident said: