"People can be forgiving if new information comes in, we know people make mistakes — but once you get that information back, them not acting on it ... the problem is the cover-up is worse than the crime," he said.

"The vast majority of cardiologists do not agree with his views and they are not based upon robust science," he said. "I would strongly urge patients to disregard his comments, which seem to be more concerned with furthering his profile ... rather than the wellbeing of the public."

"At the time people were trolling me, saying it was the vaccine, and I got really angry and blocked them, because that was not my mindset — but then I started to notice increased incidences in cardiac deaths and I started to wonder," he told The Telegraph earlier this year.

"Previous scans showed he had nothing significant, no underlying conditions," he said.

"Basically, all patients with unexpected heart attacks or cardiac arrests have to be seen as being caused by the vaccine until proven otherwise — even several months later, so even, I would say, up to two years since having the vax," he said.



"As a cardiologist, it is unusual to see sudden cardiac death. We have a mechanism of action, it would be unscientific not to include it as a potential cause. What the vaccine does is it accelerates the progress of coronary artery disease, so someone who otherwise wouldn't have is going to present several months or a year later."

"What's really interesting is everyone comes up to me and is aware, and doctors are seeing stuff, but they are generally afraid to say anything," he said, adding he was meeting many doctors at his talks.



"You could argue I'm speaking to an echo chamber ... [but] the professionals are very supportive — they're horrified, sad. When you speak to people on the ground, taxi drivers, shopkeepers, everyone is aware of someone they know, either a family member or friend, who suffered a serious adverse event."

"There is a massive drop among people who are recommended to have boosters," he said. "That [loss of trust] is not a good recipe — where does that lead us next?"

Myocarditis and pericarditis — inflammation of the heart or lining around the heart — are known but rare

side effects

of the mRNA vaccines.

"These are usually temporary conditions, with most people getting better within a few days," the TGA says. "Vaccination against Covid-19 is the most effective way to reduce deaths and severe illness from infection. The protective benefits of vaccination far outweigh the potential risks."

"Think about it from a psychological perspective — they are responsible in a way for approving and the mandating of these vaccines for all Australian citizens — it's not easy to suddenly acknowledge what they've done is harm people to such a significant degree," he said.



"It's much easier to bury your head in the sand. I would be mortified to know what I'd done, even accidentally. But having said that, it is their job — there has to be accountability."

"Historically, traditional vaccines have a serious adverse event rate of one in one million — other vaccines have been pulled for much less," he said, citing the 1976 swine flu vaccine which carried a one in 100,000 risk of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, and the 1999 rotavirus vaccine which was linked to bowel obstruction at a rate of one in 10,000.

"Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that 'might undermine the government's vaccine rollout' or risk suspension or loss of their registration," she said.

"All of this is suppression of free speech — Australians need to know their democracy is under attack," he said.

"One of the ways is through opposition fragmentation — it involves smearing and deplatforming those who are countering their narrative," he said.

"This is not unusual. This is deliberate. If there are people who are in opposition, this is how we discredit them, this is how we frame them to other people in society. Big tobacco did it for many years — this is not new."