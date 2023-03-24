The rate of myocarditis spiked 130% in the U.S. military in 2021, newly disclosed data show. The Epoch Times has the story
Diagnoses of myocarditis, a form of heart inflammation, jumped 130.5% in 2021 when compared to the average from the years 2016 to 2020, according to data from the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED).
The data were downloaded by a whistleblower and presented to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).
Myocarditis is a serious condition that can lead to death.
All four of the COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the United States can cause myocarditis, according to U.S. officials. They added a warning for Johnson & Johnson's shot this month.
COVID-19 can also cause myocarditis, though some experts say the data on that front are weaker.
The whistleblower downloaded the data from DMED in 2023, about a year after the Pentagon said it fixed a data corruption issue with the military health system.
The data also showed spikes in diagnoses of pulmonary embolism (41.2%), ovarian dysfunction (38.2%), and "complications and ill-defined descriptions of heart disease" (37.7%).
Johnson called the spike in diagnoses "concerning".
The Pentagon and the Defense Health Agency, which manages the DMED, did not respond to requests for comment.
