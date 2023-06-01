Kohl's Pride clothing infants
© Kohl's website/screenshot
The Kohl's website displays various clothing items for newborns and infants.
Retail giant Kohl's is facing significant backlash after conservatives highlighted the company's Pride gear intended for children. The collection includes a onesie decorated with cartoon figures carrying a rainbow-colored flag and is aimed at celebrating Pride Month.

Their stock crashed roughly five percent on Tuesday following the controversy.


The backlash primarily originated from many of those who took issue with the marketing of such products to babies and children. This resulted in a rising number of #BoycottKohls hashtags online and severe criticism aimed at Kohl's, with some customers calling for a boycott of the retailer.

Some critics have compared this situation to recent controversies involving Bud Light and Target, which faced similar backlashes for their affiliations with LGBTQ+ causes.

Here's a look at how their stocks are doing:
REACTIONS: