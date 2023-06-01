A cricketer was killed in lightning during a tournament at Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium in Gopalganj Wednesday noon.The deceased is identified as Tamzid Ahmed, 19, son of Imam Ali. He was a player at Dhanmondi Friends Cricket Academy.Rashedul Islam, coach of Dhanmondi Friends Cricket Academy, confirmed the incident.Players of Gopalganj Abahani Cricket Academy and Dhanmondi Friends Cricket Academy were playing a cricket match this noon. Meanwhile, the cricketer was struck by lightning.Tamzid Ahmed succumbed to injuries as he was taken to Gopalganj 250-bed hospital in a critical condition.