© ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Pink Floyd singer wore costume during performance in which he imagines himself as fictional fascist dictator.Police in Germany have launched ainto the Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters over a Nazi-style uniform he wore at a recent concert in Berlin."An investigation has been opened over the costume displayed at the concerts on 17 and 18 May," Berlin police spokesperson Martin Halweg told the Guardian.The legal concept of "incitement of the people", which often applied to trials relating to Holocaust denial in Germany, makes it illegal to assault the human dignity of "national, racial, religious groups or a group defined by their ethnic origins".In the rock opera, the song marks its protagonist's descent into a drug-induced hallucination, in which he imagines himself as a fictional fascist dictator addressing a neo-Nazi rally.When Waters and the German band Scorpions performed In the Flesh at a concert in the no-man's land next to the recently toppled Berlin Wall in 1990, Waters wore a military uniform closer resembling those worn by the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet.In the 1982 film version of The Wall, Bob Geldof performed the same song in a Nazi-style uniform, and Waters wore a similar costume as part of his 2010-13 The Wall Live tour, which included nine concerts in Germany.Berlin police will continue to gather evidence for approximately three months and then hand over their findings to the state prosecutor, who will assess whether Waters's act can be considered as incitement to hatred.Waters is due to play a concert in Frankfurt on Sunday that city magistrates had tried to cancel, accusing him of being "one of the most widely known antisemites in the world". Waters, who has always denied accusations of antisemitism, took legal action against the decision.