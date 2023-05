© Longueuil Police



The man police identified as Sharron Prior's killer, Franklin Romine, died in 1982 and was buried in West Virginia. Police in Canada said Tuesday they have solved one of the highest-profile cold cases in Quebec history. Police in Longueuil, Quebec made the announcement during a press conference, saying they had identified the person responsible for the murder of Sharron Prior.The department credited breakthroughs in the field of genetic genealogy for allowing investigators from its Major Crimes Division's Unsolved Homicide Files Unit toA biologist accompanied the investigators, who extracted DNA from the remains and compared it to DNA found at the crime scene 48 years ago.As soon as investigators received confirmation, they contacted members of Prior's family, including her mother Yvonne Prior.Longueuil police credited the Montreal Forensic and Forensic Medicine Laboratory for helping to solve the case."Genetic genealogy, which allows a suspect's DNA to cross into the millions of DNA profiles of people who create their genealogy tree online, will likely bring hope to dozens upon dozens of victims' families who are still looking for answers today," Longueuil police said.