Society's Child
Facebook deletes "Jesus died so you could live" post, calls it "hate speech," even after appeal
Source
Wed, 17 May 2023 12:42 UTC
One religion's central postulates should not be more or less acceptable than another's, whether the "moderator" (that is, censor, a person or a machine) agrees or not.
But when a Christian posts that, "Jesus died so you could live" - which would be one of the religion's core beliefs - the person behind the post may yet end up accused of "hate speech" over on Facebook.
Take former Blaze writer, journalist Billy Hallowell, who shared just such a statement on the giant network. The startling response by Facebook was not only to eventually delete the post, but also explain the censorship as a response to "hate speech."
Agree with that or not - as with any other religion's dearly held beliefs - but what exactly's "hateful" about that? If anything, the phrase clearly speaks of selflessness and sacrifice for the good of others.
Hallowell shared about this on Twitter, backed up by screenshots, and a comment stating that the incident was, in his opinion, "very, very bizarre."
At that point, the punishment that Facebook's censoring machine thought fit the "crime" was to make the post invisible to anyone but the author.
That Jesus died so his followers could live - like the notion or not - is just the principle of the religion.
So instead of justifying the extreme downrank of the - factual in that sense - post with, "we have these (hate speech) standards so that everyone feels safe, respected and welcome" - perhaps a non-mindless Facebook "moderation" system would have understood it was precisely reactions like these that made Christians feel neither "safe, respected, nor welcome."
Then it got worse. The post was deleted altogether after an "appeal."
"Your appeal was reviewed," claimed Facebook, adding, "We are unable to show content that goes against our community standards on hate speech."
Comment: Every Christian should walk away from Facebook, en masse, for this. Let's see how FB responds when the 85% of American churches who use the platform abandon abandon ship.
See also:
- Ohio teacher forced to resign over Christian religious beliefs
- What happened when I explained Christian teaching about gender on Facebook
- Christian satire site comes under fire from Snopes and Facebook for mocking CNN
- School nurse suspended over Facebook post questioning why 11-year-olds were on puberty blockers
- Citing Ukraine, Facebook declares some hate speech is OK
- Muslim reformer joins Christian organizations in suing far-Left, terror-linked SPLC for 'hate' defamation
- Christian group DJKM sues SPLC and Amazon over 'hate group' label
Reader Comments
[Link]
The masks are coming off, for everybody to see what's behind it.
For everybody willing to look , though ...