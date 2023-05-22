Facebook sure has its own interpretation of what constitutes broad-minded tolerance - not to mention, legal speech.One religion's central postulates should not be more or less acceptable than another's, whether the "moderator" (that is, censor, a person or a machine) agrees or not.Take former Blaze writer, journalist Billy Hallowell, who shared just such a statement on the giant network.Agree with that or not - as with any other religion's dearly held beliefs - but what exactly's "hateful" about that? If anything, the phrase clearly speaks of selflessness and sacrifice for the good of others.Hallowell shared about this on Twitter, backed up by screenshots, and a comment stating that the incident was, in his opinion, "very, very bizarre."At that point, the punishment that Facebook's censoring machine thought fit the "crime" was to make the post invisible to anyone but the author.Then it got worse. The post was deleted altogether after an "appeal.""Your appeal was reviewed," claimed Facebook, adding, "We are unable to show content that goes against our community standards on hate speech."