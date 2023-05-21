NewsReal on Facebook

Show Notes

Sadly, none of the above claims of Western media are even remotely true, but it doesn't stop said media from repeating them ad nauseum. In this week's NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the fall/liberation of Bakhmut/Artemovsk, the torrent of misinformation about which American and Russian missiles did what in Ukraine last week, the tardy release of the Durham investigative report into 'Russiagate', and assorted 'weapons of mass distraction' designed to keep you ignorant and afraid.01:29:31— 61.5 MBThis podcast will soon also be available to view, share and download on Rumble, Odysee and VK.