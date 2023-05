© Courtesy Sarah Bonner



"The notion that I was putting children in danger because of books ... I knew I couldn't go back," said teacher Sarah Bonner.Sarah Bonner has been an Illinois middle school teacher for 20 years, and she has always tried to offer her students a diverse collection of books.This year, a parent called the police over her book choice.It started on Monday, March 13, 2023, when she held what she calls a "book tasting" for students."I wanted to give them a smattering of fiction and nonfiction to choose from on a day that we call "Reading Monday,'" Bonner, 42, told TODAY.com. "We just read and celebrate books."TODAY.com reached out to the local chief of police, who confirmed the report but declined to comment further."The notion that I was putting children in danger because of books — I didn't feel safe," Bonner says. "I knew I couldn't go back.""I wanted to do something to support them," said Bonner, who has a 10-year-old son."I've been fortunate up until now to be supported by the communities that I've taught with," Bonner says. "The signs (of a potential issue) started at the beginning of this school year ... and this heightened culture war that's continuing to build nationwide.""It's not necessarily about what happened to me," Bonner adds. "It's about how things have really changed for students."According to a 2020 National Literacy Trust research report , most kids aged 9-18 say it's "important to read books from a range of backgrounds."Nearly half said that they liked to read stories with characters "who are different from them."The day after Bonner learned about the police report, she received a letter from her school district — she had been placed on paid administrative leave.TODAY.com reached out to a school district's superintendent for comment but did not immediately hear back."I couldn't be the professional I've worked hard to be," she says.The following Thursday, the school district held a special board meeting and voted unanimously to accept Bonner's resignation."If I am a safe place and I'm leaving, what does that do for our students?" Bonner asks. "'What about the kids?' has always been a question rooted in everything I do."Thinking about what happens to them was definitely hard," she adds.TODAY.com reviewed a copy of Bonner's one-page resignation letter, which said in part that while Bonner was "saddened by how the events have played out over the last week, there's a piece of me that isn't surprised.""It's really interesting that people continue to use the word 'teacher shortage,' " she says. "I don't believe that there's a teacher shortage. There is a lack of acknowledgement of the profession itself.""There are plenty of people who want to work with students — who believe in education and the ability to engage young people," Bonner adds. "But what motivates you to get into this space, given the conditions that exist?"Bonner recently completed her doctorate."Our students deserve to be seen as thinkers and as people who can think critically — they need the ability to ask questions," Bonner says, adding that her middle school students are just four years away from being able to vote."Our students need teachers now more than ever," Bonner adds. "I will always be a teacher, and I will always be a middle school teacher at heart, regardless of where I am and what I do."