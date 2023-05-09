© AP

Nordstrom announced this week that it would be closing its San Francisco stores due to deteriorating conditions in the city, vacating 300,000 square feet of retail space in the formerly upscale Westfield San Francisco Centre.San Francisco is just one city in which social and economic order is collapsing.Most blue states have enacted laws that treat theft of amounts below a given threshold - $700-$900 - as misdemeanors, meaning that even if a thief is caught stealing merchandise whose value falls below the threshold (a big if), he or she will be issued a summons but not arrested. The threshold amount, by the way, is per incident, not per person.Rapidly growing populations of feral people gathering in these city centers are euphemistically referred to as 'the homeless.' Marxists want us to believe that drug-addled dereliction is a result of insufficient housing. That narrative drives an amazing array of agencies, programs, lobbyists, and appointments on which the role of government is grown without accountability for actually accomplishing anything. So they won't discourage 'homeless' people from laying personal claim to public spaces, impeding public right-of-way while dumping raw sewage, used needles, and garbage. These infractions, too, are considered too low-level to warrant action. But even crimes that do warrant arrest won't result in protecting the public from the criminal. 'Bail reform' laws make skipping a court date virtually consequence-free.The stated goal of refraining from enforcing laws against "low-level" infractions was to unburden the system so that it could be focused on "serious" crime. Transforming a once-beautiful city into an unlivable hellhole seems a pretty serious crime to me. It is not only committed by the "low-level" thugs and thieves but by the Marxist politicians who are willfully undermining both social and economic order.Were these store closures an unintended consequence of codifying Marxist ideology? No, not at all! And unless Marxists are pulled from power, not only can these cities not reverse course, they will double down on their ideological aversion to the economic order.The tenets of Marxism are entirely alien to; incompatible with the values and worldview on which Western Civilization and the USA, in particular, is built.Marxists in the city and state governments throughout have purposely cultivated the conditions of social and economic collapse. They do this in furtherance of three strategic objectives:Western Civilization is built on economic liberty, an equal and protected right of each person to trade on the value of his or her own talents, skills, knowledge, effort, and property and to own the wealth thereby generated. This doctrine is a natural extension of our respect for the equal standing of each person's life and rights as the foundation of all moral conduct. When the liberty, equal standing, and property rights of each enjoy equal standing under the law, consent forms the basis of most interaction; a peaceable and productive condition of Ordered Liberty in which specialization and opportunity flourish, progress is swift, and prosperity grows.This isn't political theory but a hard-won reality that any honest recount of history will confirm. Having built a nation on the moral bedrock of respect for the equal standing of each person's life and rights (property rights among them), we are not willing to regress to the age of conquest under the boot of the Marxists who seek our demise.Ordered liberty is worth fighting for.