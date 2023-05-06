Society's Child
Evangeline Lilly asks why our modern society villainizes femininity in women but not in men: "Let each be who they are"
Thu, 04 May 2023 00:00 UTC
Later that year, she also sparked controversy by publicly expressing her reluctance to take the Covid vaccine, citing concerns about its safety and effectiveness. In a social media post, she stated that she believed in "freedom of choice" and that "some people value their bodily autonomy over being told what to do." Her comments received further backlash from fans and the public, who accused her of spreading misinformation and promoting "anti-vaxxer" beliefs. Some even called for her to be removed from future Marvel films.
Despite the criticism, Evangeline stood by her opinion and refused to back down. She later clarified her stance, stating that she was not against vaccines as a whole, but believed that individuals should have the right to make their own decisions about their health.
Evangeline recently posted a thought-provoking message on Instagram about femininity and masculinity. The post questioned why society applauds masculinity in women but villainizes it in men, and why femininity is celebrated in men but debased in women. She didn't reference any particular incident, but it's no secret that we live in a culture that rewards men for wearing girly dresses while encouraging women to act like men and prioritize being a boss babe at the office rather than starting a family.
"Why are we only applauding masculinity in women and villainizing it in men? And why are we only applauding femininity in men and debasing it in women? Why can't we just allow for all of it?" Evangeline writes in the caption of her photo. "Why do we feel the need to vilify a man wearing shit-kicker boots, driving a pick-up truck who's not afraid to punch someone in the face, but if they were a woman, they would be the epitome of cool? Why is a man who loves make-up, cries easily and stays at home to tend to the domestic responsibilities valiant, but a woman who does the same is pathetic?"
She argued that grace and charity should be taught above all else, as they are cornerstones of a thriving society. Lilly suggested that we should focus on these overarching ideas instead of trying to juggle the minutia of judgment.
She also referenced the teachings of Jesus, Buddha, and Lao Tzu, saying that they all taught the lesson, "Do not judge." Evangeline believes that this is the truly revolutionary act, as it has been around for as long as time.
The post received a positive response from many of her followers, with many agreeing with her views and praising her for speaking out on this issue. Some of her fans in the comment section talked about how polarizing everything has become, and how exhausting it has been to watch it all unfold.
While she doesn't flat out say that men are made to be masculine and women are made to be feminine, at least she calls out the fact that women are discouraged from being feminine today, while men are strangely rewarded for it.