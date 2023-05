Fentanyl is fueling the worst drug crisis in the history of the US. New federal data shows the rate of overdose deaths linked to the synthetic opioid has skyrocketed over the last five years.So far in the Biden years, a significant crisis has emerged at the southern border, which White House officials have seemingly overlooked. However, just recently, before the next presidential election cycle, White House officials have been more motivated to address the issues, such as sending 1,500 troops to the southern border . Meanwhile, illegal border crossings have reached unprecedented levels , coinciding with a nationwide surge in drug overdose deaths.