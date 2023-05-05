© Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Deadly escalation an effort to provoke major Russian response.Former CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson says the decision to launch a drone attack on the Kremlin was made by the United States.Although the attack, which Ukraine denied it was involved in, failed to accomplish its tactical goal, it was still highly "symbolic," according to Johnson."At the same time, I think, Washington correctly notes that they try to discourage this [escalation], because they recognize that it's spun out of control.Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. denounced the attempted drone attack as a dangerous escalation."Imagine how we would respond if Russian-backed forces launched a drone strike on the Capitol. We must stop these deranged attempts to escalate the war," said Kennedy.Meanwhile, Ukraine continued its drone bombardment by targeting an oil refinery in Krasnodar Region in southern Russia on Friday morning.A fire broke out, but it was quickly extinguished by authorities and no one was hurt.