The Russian military has launched a large-scale missile attack against Ukraine's military industry, disrupting production of weaponry and munitions, the Defense Ministry said on Monday."Tonight, the Russian Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group missile attack with long-range precision weapons, air and sea based, on the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the ministry said during its daily media briefing, adding that "all assigned targets were hit."While the Russian military did not specify which locations had been targeted exactly, Ukrainian media reported strikes in Kiev, Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions. The latter has apparently experienced the worst, with a massive explosion reported on the outskirts of the city of Pavlograd.According to Ukrainian emergency services, the explosions in Pavlograd damaged and destroyed up to 80 residential homes and about two dozen multi-story buildings. Emergency services have also acknowledged damage to an unspecified "industrial facility" in the area without revealing its exact nature.Ukrainian forces also carried out an attack on an oil deport in Crimea, with the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian military's southern command, Natalya Gumenyuk, confirming the strike came in preparation for Kiev's counteroffensive.